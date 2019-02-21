News Releases from Region 01

EPA begins 14 reviews of Massachusetts Superfund site cleanups this year

Contact Information: Emily Bender (bender.emily@epa.gov) 617-918-1037

Boston – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plans to conduct 14 comprehensive reviews of site cleanups at National Priorities List (NPL) Superfund sites, including two Federal Facilities, across Massachusetts by performing required Five-Year Reviews of sites.

"It is a priority for EPA to make progress cleaning up Superfund sites across the country," said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deb Szaro. "Once a site or part of a site is cleaned up, it is important for EPA to conduct regular reviews of the cleanup to ensure that it remains protective of human health and the environment."

"EPA's Five-Year Reviews help to ensure that the cleanup at Superfund sites continue to meet the Commonwealth's requirements, protecting public health and the environment," said Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Martin Suuberg.

The Superfund program, a federal program established by Congress in 1980, investigates and cleans up the most complex, uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste sites in the country and endeavors to facilitate activities to return them to productive use.

Under the Trump Administration, the Superfund program has reemerged as a priority to fulfill EPA's core mission of protecting human health and the environment.

EPA is actively involved in Superfund studies and cleanups at 40 sites across Massachusetts including Federal Facilities. There are many phases of the Superfund cleanup process including considering future use and redevelopment at sites and conducting post cleanup monitoring of sites. EPA must ensure remedies are protective of public health and the environment and any redevelopment will uphold the protectiveness into the future.

The NPL Superfund sites and Federal Facilities where EPA will begin work on Five-Year Reviews in 2019 are listed below. Please note, the web links listed provide detailed information on site status and past assessment and cleanup activity. Once the Five-Year Review is complete, a report of its findings will be posted to these websites. Most of the Five-Year Reviews will be completed in 2019, but some noted below will not be completed until Fiscal Year 2020. Additionally, some of the Five-Year Reviews listed below are scheduled to be completed this Fiscal year, but they began in Fiscal Year 2018, which is also noted.

The web link also provides contact information for the EPA project manager and community involvement coordinator at each site. Community members and local officials are invited to contact EPA with any comments or concerns about a Superfund site.

Five-Year Reviews beginning in 2019

Superfund Sites

Baird & McGuire, Holbrook, Mass.

www.epa.gov/superfund/baird

Blackburn & Union Privileges, Walpole, Mass. (Five-Year Review to be completed in Fiscal Year 2020)

www.epa.gov/superfund/blackburn

Hatheway & Patterson, Mansfield, Mass.

www.epa.gov/superfund/hatheway

Hocomonco Pond, Westborough, Mass.

www.epa.gov/superfund/hocomonco

Industri-Plex, Woburn Mass. (Five-Year Review started in Fiscal Year 2018)

www.epa.gov/superfund/industriplex

Norwood PCBS, Norwood, Mass. (Five-Year Review to be completed in Fiscal Year 2020)

www.epa.gov/superfund/norwood

Nyanza Chemical Waste Dump, (Five-Year Review started in Fiscal Year 2018)

www.epa.gov/superfund/nyanza

Rose Disposal Pit, Lanesboro, Mass.

www.epa.gov/superfund/ftrose

Silresim Chemical Corp., Lowell, Mass.

www.epa.gov/superfund/silresim

Sutton Brook Disposal Area, Tewksbury, Mass.

www.epa.gov/superfund/suttonbrook

Wells G&H, Woburn, Mass (Five-Year Review started in Fiscal Year 2018)

www.epa.gov/superfund/wellsgh

W.R. Grace & Co. Inc., Acton, Mass.

www.epa.gov/superfund/graceacton

Federal Facilities

Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant, Bedford, Mass.

www.epa.gov/superfund/nwirp

South Weymouth Naval Air Station, South Weymouth, Mass. (Five-Year Review started in Fiscal Year 2018)

www.epa.gov/superfund/sweymouth