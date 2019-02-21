News Releases from Region 01

EPA begins reviews of four New Hampshire Superfund site cleanups this year

Boston – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plans to conduct comprehensive reviews of site cleanups at four National Priorities List (NPL) Superfund sites, including a Federal Facility, in New Hampshire by performing required Five-Year Reviews of sites.

"It is a priority for EPA to make progress cleaning up NPL Superfund sites across the region," said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deb Szaro. "Once a site or part of a site is cleaned up, it is important for EPA to conduct regular reviews of the cleanup to ensure that it remains protective of human health and the environment."

"The Five-Year Review process is a vital component of our Superfund partnership with EPA, helping to ensure that cleanup actions withstand the test of time at these challenging sites," said New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Commissioner Robert Scott.

The Superfund program, a federal program established by Congress in 1980, investigates and cleans up the most complex, uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste sites in the country and endeavors to facilitate activities to return them to productive use.

Under the Trump Administration, the Superfund program has reemerged as a priority to fulfill EPA's core mission of protecting human health and the environment.

EPA is actively involved in Superfund studies and cleanups at 22 sites in New Hampshire including a Federal Facility. There are many phases of the Superfund cleanup process including considering future use and redevelopment at sites and conducting post cleanup monitoring of sites. EPA must ensure remedies are protective of public health and the environment and any redevelopment will uphold the protectiveness into the future.

The NPL Superfund sites and Federal Facilities where EPA will begin work on Five- Year Reviews in 2019 are listed below. Please note, the web links listed below provide detailed information on site status and past assessment and cleanup activity. Once the Five-Year Review is complete, a report of its findings will be posted to these websites. Most of the Five-Year Reviews will be completed in 2019, but some noted below will not be completed until Fiscal Year 2020.

The web link also provides contact information for the EPA project manager and community involvement coordinator at each site. Community members and local officials are invited to contact EPA with any comments or concerns about a Superfund site.

Five-Year Reviews beginning in 2019

Superfund

Sylvester, Nashua, N.H.

www.epa.gov/superfund/sylvester

Tinkham Garage, Londonderry, N.H.

www.epa.gov/superfund/tinkham

New Hampshire Plating Co., Merrimack, N.H. (Five-Year Review to be completed in Fiscal Year 2020)

www.epa.gov/superfund/nhplating

Federal Facility

Pease Air Force Base, Portsmouth/Newington, N.H.

http://www.epa.gov/superfund/pease