EPA Calls for Nominations for 2023 Green Chemistry Challenge Awards

August 18, 2022

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Green Chemistry Challenge Awards from companies or institutions that have developed a new green chemistry process or product that helps protect human health and the environment. EPA is again including an award category to recognize technology that reduces or eliminates greenhouse gas emissions, in support of the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to combat the climate crisis.

Additionally, EPA is announcing a webinar to be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 2 p.m.– 3:30 p.m. EDT, to educate stakeholders on the Green Chemistry Challenge Awards and the nomination process. Register for the webinar.

“Green Chemistry Challenge Award winners are leaders in their field and their technologies demonstrate how this revolutionary discipline can be used to prevent pollution at its source,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Deputy Assistant Administrator for Pollution Prevention Jennie Romer. “Green chemistry is also a tool in the fight against climate change, and by encouraging the use of greener products, it can advance environmental justice in underserved and overburdened communities where industrial sites are disproportionately located.”

Green chemistry is the design of chemical products and processes that reduce or eliminate the generation and use of chemicals that are hazardous to the environment and people’s health. EPA's efforts to speed the adoption of this revolutionary and diverse discipline have led to significant environmental benefits, innovation, and a strengthened economy. This approach aims to prevent pollution before it is even created, making it the preferred approach for providing solutions to some of the most significant environmental challenges facing the nation. The addition of a new category to recognize technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions will help further EPA’s efforts to address climate change by encouraging development and adoption of innovative solutions to address this important issue.

Nominations are due to the agency by December 9, 2022. An independent panel of technical experts convened by the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute will formally judge the 2023 nominations and make recommendations to EPA for the 2023 winners. EPA anticipates giving awards to outstanding green chemistry technologies in six categories next Fall.

Since the inception of the awards more than a quarter century ago, EPA has received more than 1,800 nominations and presented awards for 133 technologies that decrease hazardous chemicals and resources, reduce costs, protect human health, and spur economic growth. Winning technologies are responsible for annually reducing the use or generation of hundreds of millions of pounds of hazardous chemicals, saving billions of gallons of water, and eliminating billions of pounds of carbon dioxide equivalents.

More information on past award winners and how to submit entries can be found at Green Chemistry | US EPA.

Register for the webinar.