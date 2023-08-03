EPA Celebrates the 2023 Winners for the Presidential Environmental Youth Award and the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators

August 3, 2023

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in partnership with the White House Council on Environmental Quality, celebrated the 2023 Presidential Environmental Youth Award (PEYA) and the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators (PIAEE) Awards Ceremony. This ceremony marks an annual recognition of outstanding youth who are dedicated to environmental stewardship and impressive teachers who have contributed significantly to environmental education.

“We are thrilled to have this moment each year to celebrate such incredible leaders who promote environmental awareness through education in profound ways,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges we face today, and these students and teachers are rising to the occasion and showing us what it means to fight for a cleaner planet and healthier future.”

“We all have a role to play in tackling our planet's most pressing environmental challenges, and education is the foundation for environmental stewardship and innovation,” said White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory. “Congratulations to these outstanding students and educators – your determination and creativity show us that a more sustainable and equitable future is on the horizon.”

Since 1971, the President of the United States has joined with EPA to recognize young people for protecting our nation's air, water, land, and ecology. The PEYA program recognizes outstanding environmental stewardship projects developed by K-12 youth.

This program honors and brings to light a wide variety of projects developed by these young students, school classes and clubs, youth camps, and youth organizations to promote environmental awareness and action in their schools and communities. The PEYA program promotes awareness of our nation's natural resources and encourages positive community involvement.

PIAEE is another program recognizing outstanding K-12 teachers who employ innovative approaches to environmental education and use the environment as a context to engage their students. With each teacher providing informal hands-on environmental education to students, helping to advance their knowledge of real-world environmental issues while at the same time allowing the teachers to bring creative ways into the classroom to teach their students about the environment.

To read about the winning projects in detail, visit the President's Environmental Youth Award Winners webpage and the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators Winners webpage.