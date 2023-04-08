EPA Celebrates Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding at Wichita Event

April 7, 2023

Contact Information 816-610-2132 Kellen Ashford ( ashford.kellen@epa.gov

Officials from EPA Region 7 were joined by state and city representatives to highlight funding for Superfund sites in Kansas

EPA Region 7 officials are joined by representatives from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, City of Wichita, Chisholm Creek Utility Authority, and other entities on April 7, 2023, in Wichita to recognize Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for Superfund sites in Kansas. (Photo credit: U.S. EPA)

LENEXA, KAN. (APRIL 7, 2023) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 officials were joined by representatives from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), City of Wichita, and Chisholm Creek Utility Authority (CCUA) to recognize the second wave of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for Superfund sites in Kansas.

Three Superfund sites in Kansas are beginning new cleanup projects with funds from this round of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding:

57th and North Broadway Streets Site in Wichita

Caney Residential Yards Site in Caney

Plating Inc. Site in Great Bend

A total of five Superfund sites in Kansas are receiving a total of $38 million in funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“We are honored to be in the largest city in Kansas to celebrate the second round of funding for Superfund sites from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “The 57th and North Broadway Streets Site is a collaborative project between EPA, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and Chisholm Creek Utility Authority. It is truly an example of the collaborative spirit of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

The 57th and North Broadway Streets Site borders Chisholm Creek and extends from the western edge of Park City through parts of northwestern Wichita. The primary contaminants of concern at the site are tetrachloroethene (PCE) and its breakdown components of trichloroethene, dichloroethene, vinyl chloride, and dioxane.

Components of the 2019 Record of Decision for the site include the installation of a groundwater extraction-and-treatment system to provide a hydraulic barrier preventing further migration of the contaminated groundwater plume and to restore the aquifer to its beneficial reuse as a drinking water source. EPA plans to operate the treatment system for one year after construction is complete. KDHE will then operate the treatment system for 10 years before transferring ownership to the Chisholm Creek Utility Authority.

"KDHE remains committed to its mission to improve the health and environment of all Kansans," said KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek. "This investment helps spur the cleanup at this site as the agency continues other cleanup projects throughout the state."

“Addressing environmental contamination is crucial in Wichita and across Kansas,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple. “We want to thank the Biden administration and the EPA for helping spur this cleanup. Today is a day to celebrate the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. These efforts create new opportunities for economic development and will benefit our residents now and in the future.”

“Park City and the Chisholm Creek Utility Authority will benefit from one of the largest investments in American history to address the legacy pollution that harms the public health of communities and neighborhoods,” said Park City Mayor John Lehnherr. “Under this program, the construction of new water wells will not only help clean up this site at an accelerated pace, but will also ensure the process is completed more efficiently, while helping support and facilitate economic development in the area.”

“As a member of the Chisholm Creek Utility Authority, Bel Aire sincerely appreciates the partnership EPA has created with the utility authority,” said Bel Aire City Administrator Ty Lasher. “This project will not only benefit the citizens of Bel Aire and Park City, but it is also a testament to the commitment EPA has in protecting one of the most valuable resources in Kansas – water.”

Read more about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Read more about Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for Superfund sites.

Learn more about the 57th and North Broadway Streets Superfund Site.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7