EPA Celebrates Earth Day and Environmental Education

Announcing Winners of the President’s Student-Teacher Environmental Awards

WASHINGTON (April 22, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in partnership with the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), is pleased to announce the recipients of the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators (PIAEE) and the President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA).

“As we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, we are also celebrating nearly 50 years of environmental education that fosters awareness about conservation issues, and helps communities make informed, responsible decisions about their environment,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “We are also honoring dedicated educators who spark enthusiasm in our youth to develop a love and respect for the environment and find solutions for issues that impact our air, water and land.”

From across the country, 10 educators and 35 students are being recognized for their leadership and commitment to environmental education and environmental stewardship. This year, 7 educators will receive the 2020 Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators, and 3 educators will be recognized with an honorable mention distinction. Winning educators demonstrated leadership by integrating environmental education into multiple subjects and using topics such as healthy school environments, environmentally friendly agricultural practices, reducing ocean litter, gardening, recycling, or STEM to teach sustainability to K-12 students.

Additionally, 35 students who worked as a team or individually on 13 projects will receive the President’s Environmental Youth Award. Their stewardship projects, conducted in 2019, display a commitment to learning, to protecting natural resources, and to engaging their communities in environmental protection.

Background

The Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators

Established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act, the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators seeks to recognize, support, and bring public attention to the outstanding environmental projects performed by innovative teachers who go beyond textbook instruction to incorporate methods and materials that utilize creative experiences and enrich student learning. CEQ, in partnership with EPA, administers this award to encourage and nationally honor outstanding elementary and secondary (K-12) education teachers who integrate environmental and place-based, experiential learning into school curricula. The program provides funding to help support educator awardee schools in their environmental education work and provides funding for the teacher’s professional development.

The President’s Environmental Youth Award

Since the establishment of the original Environmental Education Act of 1970, The President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA) Program has recognized outstanding community-level environmental projects by K-12 youth for almost 50 years. Today, as part of the National Environmental Education Act of 1990, PEYA continues to promote awareness of natural resources and encourages positive community involvement. Each year, PEYA honors a wide-variety of local-level projects developed by students, school classes, summer camp attendees and youth organizations to promote engagement in environmental stewardship and protection. Students in all 50 states and U.S. territories are invited to participate in the program.

View PIAEE winners here. View PEYA winners here.

PIAEE Winners:

Region 1

Melanie Cutler

Andover High School

Andover, Massachusetts

Region 2

Veronica Morabito-Weeks

Bretton Woods Elementary

Hauppauge, New York

Region 3

Ann Strozyk

Howard County Public School System

Ellicott City, Maryland

Region 5

David Murduck

Champion Middle School

Warren, Ohio

Region 7

Rachel Arens

Omaha Northwest High School

Omaha, Nebraska

Region 8

Spencer Cody

Edmunds Central School District

Roscoe, South Dakota

Region 9

Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka

Samoana High School

Pago Pago, American Samoa

The following teachers will be recognized as PIAEE honorable mention recipients:

Region 1

Carly Imhoff

Ashford School

Ashford, Connecticut

Region 3

Melissa Tracy

Odyssey Charter School

Wilmington, Delaware

Region 5

Shelly Sparrow

Twin Branch Elementary School

Mishawaka, Indiana

PEYA Winners:

Region 1

Award Category: 6-12

The Greenhouse

By the Rockport Public Schools Green Team: Josh, Nathaniel, Sebastian, Caitlin, Patrick and Amanda

Massachusetts

Region 2

Award Category: 6-12

Bridgewater Raritan High School Rain Garden

By the Bridgewater Raritan High School Green Infra Team: Sujay, Pravar, Amogh, Aneesh, Ritika

New Jersey

Region 3

Award Category: 6-12

Effective Repeated Filtration of Amoxicillin from Wastewater Using Activated Charcoal Filters

By Lea

Pennsylvania

Region 4

Award Category: 6-12

Go Green - Holiday Action

By the We Sense Youth Team: Bo, Yichen, Ayden, Savannah

North Carolina

Award Category: K-5

Zach's Planet

By Zach

Florida

Region 5

Award Category: 6-12

Pop Tab Pandemonium

By Brayden

Illinois

Region 6

Award Category: 6-12

Fresh Hub

By Shirley and Annie

Texas

Award Category: K-5

The 3R Project

By Prince

Texas

Region 7

Award Category: 6-12

See a Bloom, Give It Room

By the Kickapoo Environmental Club: Nash, Natasha, Sophia, Gabriel, Adriana, Vincente, Kismet, Caitlin, Savannah

Kansas

Region 8

Award Category: 6-12

EBatsMT

By the Bigfork High School Cave Club: Ryan and Colten

Montana

Region 9

Award Category: K-5

For the Love of Frogs- The Parallel Projects

By Justin

California

Award Category: 6-12

Sustainable Food Systems Priority (Arizona Sustainability Alliance)

By Nikita

Arizona

Region 10

Award Category: 6-12

P.O.P. – Promote Our Pollinators

By Anna

Alaska