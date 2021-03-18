News Releases from Region 07

EPA Collects $10K Penalty from SC Diesel LLC in Boonville, Missouri, for Alleged Automobile ‘Defeat Device’ Violations

Contact Information: Ben Washburn (washburn.ben@epa.gov) 913-551-7364

(Lenexa, Kan., March 18, 2021) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached a settlement with a Boonville, Missouri, company for allegedly tampering with vehicle emission controls in violation of the federal Clean Air Act. According to EPA, SC Diesel LLC installed so-called “defeat devices” in at least 145 vehicles and separately sold defeat devices on at least 193 occasions.

“Modifying auto emissions controls is illegal and causes serious, harmful air pollution,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “These practices also impede efforts by EPA, states and tribes to plan and implement air quality standards that protect public health.”

Under the terms of the settlement, SC Diesel must pay a penalty of $10,000. The company must also certify under penalty of law that it will refrain from disabling emissions controls in the future.

Tampering of car engines, including installation of aftermarket defeat devices intended to bypass manufacturer emissions controls, results in significantly higher releases of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, both of which contribute to serious public health problems in the U.S. These problems include premature mortality, aggravation of respiratory and cardiovascular disease, aggravation of existing asthma, acute respiratory symptoms, chronic bronchitis, and decreased lung function. Numerous studies also link diesel exhaust to increased incidence of lung cancer.

Stopping aftermarket defeat devices for vehicles and engines is a top priority for EPA. The Agency identified this goal as one of six National Compliance Initiatives in 2019.

