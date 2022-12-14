EPA Completes Demolition and Asbestos Removal at Charlestown Mall Site in Utica and Frankfort, New York

EPA Superfund Redevelopment Assistance is available

December 14, 2022

Contact Information (518) 407-0400 Larisa Romanowski ( romanowski.larisa@epa.gov

NEW YORK - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has completed cleanup work to address asbestos contamination at the Charlestown Mall site in Utica and Frankfort, New York. EPA removed a total of nearly 30,000 tons of debris from the site and completed all site activities.

“This area is now an opportunity for redevelopment. This site was a contaminated eyesore, but through EPA’s Superfund Program, we are turning blight into might, protecting people’s health, and safeguarding the environment,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “Over the coming months, EPA will engage with local elected officials and regional economic development leaders to open up discussions about potential future uses at this site.”

In August 2020, a massive fire destroyed more than 500,000 square feet of the former manufacturing and retail space. EPA boarded up the remaining structures to limit access and secured the property in December 2020 by erecting a fence. EPA began the site cleanup in June 2022 by tearing down the remaining structures to their foundations and removing the asbestos-containing waste. Now that site cleanup activities are completed, EPA’s Superfund Redevelopment Program is available to provide ongoing reuse support services to the community to transform this site from a liability into an asset supporting economic development.

The Superfund Redevelopment Program works with local communities to help repurpose cleaned-up sites. The program provides site owners and prospective buyers with direct support, such as technical assistance and redevelopment planning services, as well as tools and resources to help communities explore reuse choices.

The Superfund Redevelopment Program has developed a Charlestown Mall site fact sheet that contains further information and specifics, including cleanup history, property ownership status, present site characteristics, and prospects for site reuse.

For a comprehensive list of program services, go to the Superfund Redevelopment Program website.

Follow EPA Region 2 on Twitter and visit our Facebook page. For more information about EPA Region 2, visit our website.

22-094