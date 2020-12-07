News Releases from Region 01

EPA Completes Review of Burgess Brothers Landfill Superfund Site Cleanup in Vermont during FY 2020

Contact Information: Mikayla Rumph (rumph.mikayla@epa.gov) (617) 918-1016

BOSTON – EPA has completed a comprehensive review of a site cleanup at 1 National Priorities List Site (Superfund Site) in Vermont by performing the required Five-Year Review of the site. The Superfund program, a federal program established by Congress in 1980, investigates and cleans up the most complex, uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste sites in the country and endeavors to facilitate activities to return them to productive use. In total, there are 14 Superfund sites across Vermont.

"One of EPA's major priorities is continuing to make progress cleaning up Superfund sites in the New England region," said EPA New England Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel. "Burgess Brothers Landfill is a great example of a site that EPA checks on to make sure the completed cleanup is still protective."

"The State of Vermont is proud to work with our partners at the EPA to clean up Superfund sites. Cleaning up these sites benefits Vermont's environment and protects public health," said Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Peter Walke. "This review of the Burgess Brothers Landfill site provides important information for the local community."

The Superfund Site where EPA has completed a Five-Year Review in 2020 is below. The link will direct users to the Superfund Site page, where you can find the FY20 Five-Year Review report.

Completed Five Year Reviews in FY20 – Vermont Superfund Sites

Burgess Brothers Landfill, Woodford, Vermont

www.epa.gov/superfund/burgess

Throughout the process of designing and constructing a cleanup at a hazardous waste site, EPA's primary goal is to make sure the remedy will be protective of public health and the environment. At many sites, where the remedy has been constructed, EPA continues to ensure it remains protective by requiring reviews of cleanups every five years. It is important for EPA to regularly check on these sites to ensure the remedy is working properly. These reviews identify issues (if any) that may affect the protectiveness of the completed remedy and, if necessary, recommend action(s) necessary to address them.

There are many phases of the Superfund cleanup process including considering future use and redevelopment at sites and conducting post cleanup monitoring of sites. EPA must ensure the remedy is protective of public health and the environment and any redevelopment will uphold the protectiveness of the remedy into the future.

For more information about EPA's Superfund program, visit www.epa.gov/superfund