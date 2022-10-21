EPA Completes Reviews of 14 Superfund Site Cleanups in New England During 2022
BOSTON (Oct. 25, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has completed comprehensive reviews of site cleanups at 14 National Priority List Sites (Superfund Sites) in New England, including four federal facilities, by performing required Five-Year Reviews of each site. The Superfund program, a federal program established by Congress in 1980, investigates and cleans up the most complex, uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste sites in the country and endeavors to facilitate activities to return them to productive use. In total, there are 123 Superfund sites across New England.
"Steadfast monitoring of Superfund site cleanup work is a priority for EPA, especially in communities overburdened by a legacy pollution," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "By completing reviews of the cleanups every five years, EPA fulfills its duty to remain vigilant, continuing to protect human health and the environment in these communities."
The Superfund Sites where EPA has completed Five-Year Reviews in Fiscal Year 2022 are below. The links will direct users to each Superfund Site page, where you can find their Five-Year Review report(s).
Completed Five Year Reviews in Fiscal Year 2022
Auburn Road Landfill, Londonderry, New Hampshire
www.epa.gov/superfund/auburnroad
Beede Waste Oil, Plaistow, New Hampshire
www.epa.gov/superfund/beede
Dover Municipal Landfill, Dover, New Hampshire
www.epa.gov/superfund/dover
Gallup's Quarry, Plainfield, Connecticut
www.epa.gov/superfund/gallup
Kellogg-Deering, Norwalk, Connecticut
www.epa.gov/superfund/kellogg
O'Connor Co., Augusta, Maine
www.epa.gov/superfund/oconnor
Peterson/Puritan, Inc., Lincoln/Cumberland, Rhode Island
www.epa.gov/superfund/peterson
Pine Street Canal, Burlington, Vermont
www.epa.gov/superfund/pinestreet
Union Chemical Co. Inc., South Hope, Maine
www.epa.gov/superfund/union
Winthrop Landfill, Winthrop, Maine
www.epa.gov/superfund/winthrop
Federal Facilities
Hanscom Field/Air Force Base, Bedford, Massachusetts
www.epa.gov/superfund/hanscom
Natick Laboratory Army Research, Development, and Engineering Center, Natick, Massachusetts
www.epa.gov/superfund/naticklab
New London Submarine Base, New London, Connecticut
www.epa.gov/superfund/newlondon
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine
www.epa.gov/superfund/portsmouth
Background
Throughout the process of designing and constructing a cleanup at a hazardous waste site, EPA's primary goal is to make sure the remedy will be protective of public health and the environment. At many sites, where the remedy has been constructed, EPA continues to ensure it remains protective by requiring reviews of cleanups every five years. It is important for EPA to regularly check on these sites to ensure the remedy is working properly. These reviews identify issues (if any) that may affect the protectiveness of the completed remedy and, if necessary, recommend action(s) necessary to address them.
There are many phases of the Superfund cleanup process including considering future use and redevelopment at sites and conducting post cleanup monitoring of sites. EPA must ensure the remedy is protective of public health and the environment and any redevelopment will uphold the protectiveness of the remedy into the future.
For more information about EPA's Superfund program, visit www.epa.gov/superfund