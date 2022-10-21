EPA Completes Reviews of 14 Superfund Site Cleanups in New England During 2022

October 25, 2022

BOSTON (Oct. 25, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has completed comprehensive reviews of site cleanups at 14 National Priority List Sites (Superfund Sites) in New England, including four federal facilities, by performing required Five-Year Reviews of each site. The Superfund program, a federal program established by Congress in 1980, investigates and cleans up the most complex, uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste sites in the country and endeavors to facilitate activities to return them to productive use. In total, there are 123 Superfund sites across New England.

"Steadfast monitoring of Superfund site cleanup work is a priority for EPA, especially in communities overburdened by a legacy pollution," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "By completing reviews of the cleanups every five years, EPA fulfills its duty to remain vigilant, continuing to protect human health and the environment in these communities."

The Superfund Sites where EPA has completed Five-Year Reviews in Fiscal Year 2022 are below. The links will direct users to each Superfund Site page, where you can find their Five-Year Review report(s).



Completed Five Year Reviews in Fiscal Year 2022

Auburn Road Landfill, Londonderry, New Hampshire

www.epa.gov/superfund/auburnroad

Beede Waste Oil, Plaistow, New Hampshire

www.epa.gov/superfund/beede

Dover Municipal Landfill, Dover, New Hampshire

www.epa.gov/superfund/dover

Gallup's Quarry, Plainfield, Connecticut

www.epa.gov/superfund/gallup

Kellogg-Deering, Norwalk, Connecticut

www.epa.gov/superfund/kellogg

O'Connor Co., Augusta, Maine

www.epa.gov/superfund/oconnor

Peterson/Puritan, Inc., Lincoln/Cumberland, Rhode Island

www.epa.gov/superfund/peterson

Pine Street Canal, Burlington, Vermont

www.epa.gov/superfund/pinestreet

Union Chemical Co. Inc., South Hope, Maine

www.epa.gov/superfund/union

Winthrop Landfill, Winthrop, Maine

www.epa.gov/superfund/winthrop

Federal Facilities

Hanscom Field/Air Force Base, Bedford, Massachusetts

www.epa.gov/superfund/hanscom

Natick Laboratory Army Research, Development, and Engineering Center, Natick, Massachusetts

www.epa.gov/superfund/naticklab

New London Submarine Base, New London, Connecticut

www.epa.gov/superfund/newlondon

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine

www.epa.gov/superfund/portsmouth

Background

Throughout the process of designing and constructing a cleanup at a hazardous waste site, EPA's primary goal is to make sure the remedy will be protective of public health and the environment. At many sites, where the remedy has been constructed, EPA continues to ensure it remains protective by requiring reviews of cleanups every five years. It is important for EPA to regularly check on these sites to ensure the remedy is working properly. These reviews identify issues (if any) that may affect the protectiveness of the completed remedy and, if necessary, recommend action(s) necessary to address them.

There are many phases of the Superfund cleanup process including considering future use and redevelopment at sites and conducting post cleanup monitoring of sites. EPA must ensure the remedy is protective of public health and the environment and any redevelopment will uphold the protectiveness of the remedy into the future.

For more information about EPA's Superfund program, visit www.epa.gov/superfund