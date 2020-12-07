News Releases from Region 01

EPA Completes Reviews of 3 Superfund Site Cleanups in New Hampshire during FY 2020

BOSTON – EPA has completed comprehensive reviews of site cleanups at 3 National Priorities List Sites (Superfund Sites) in New Hampshire by performing required Five-Year Reviews of each site. The Superfund program, a federal program established by Congress in 1980, investigates and cleans up the most complex, uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste sites in the country and endeavors to facilitate activities to return them to productive use. In total, there are 22 Superfund sites across New Hampshire and at the majority of these sites, EPA is actively involved in studies and cleanups.

"One of EPA's major priorities is continuing to make progress cleaning up Superfund sites in the New England region," said EPA New England Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel. "Once a site, or part of a site, is cleaned up, EPA conducts regular reviews of the cleanup to ensure that it remains protective of human health and the environment."

"The Five-Year Review is a critical component of the CERCLA process to evaluate the protectiveness of a remedy. Important questions are answered such as: Are the exposure assumptions, toxicity data, cleanup levels, and remedial action objectives used at the time of the remedy selection still valid today. This is especially important when dealing with emerging contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)," said New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Commissioner Robert Scott.

The Superfund Sites where EPA has completed Five-Year Reviews in 2020 are below. The links will direct users to each Superfund Site page, where you can find the FY20 Five-Year Review report.

Completed Five Year Reviews in FY20 – New Hampshire Superfund Sites

New Hampshire Plating Co., Merrimack, New Hampshire

Somersworth Sanitary Landfill, Somersworth, New Hampshire

Troy Mills Landfill, Troy, New Hampshire

Throughout the process of designing and constructing a cleanup at a hazardous waste site, EPA's primary goal is to make sure the remedy will be protective of public health and the environment. At many sites, where the remedy has been constructed, EPA continues to ensure it remains protective by requiring reviews of cleanups every five years. It is important for EPA to regularly check on these sites to ensure the remedy is working properly. These reviews identify issues (if any) that may affect the protectiveness of the completed remedy and, if necessary, recommend action(s) necessary to address them.

There are many phases of the Superfund cleanup process including considering future use and redevelopment at sites and conducting post cleanup monitoring of sites. EPA must ensure the remedy is protective of public health and the environment and any redevelopment will uphold the protectiveness of the remedy into the future.

