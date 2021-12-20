EPA Completes Reviews of 9 Superfund Site Cleanups in New England During 2021

December 21, 2021

BOSTON (Dec. 21, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has completed comprehensive reviews of site cleanups at nine National Priority List Sites (Superfund Sites) in New England, including three federal facilities, by performing required Five-Year Reviews of each site. The Superfund program, a federal program established by Congress in 1980, investigates and cleans up the most complex, uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste sites in the country and endeavors to facilitate activities to return them to productive use. In total, there are 123 Superfund sites across New England.

"Ensuring completed Superfund site cleanup work remains protective of human health and the environment is a priority for EPA," said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro. "By completing reviews of the cleanups every five years, EPA fulfills its duty to remain vigilant so that these communities continue to be protected."

The Superfund Sites where EPA has completed Five-Year Reviews in Calendar Year 2021 are below. The links will direct users to each Superfund Site page, where you can find the Calendar Year 2021 Five-Year Review report.

Completed Five Year Reviews in Calendar Year 2021

Callahan Mining Corp, Brooksville (Cape Rosier), Maine

Coakley Landfill, North Hampton, New Hampshire

Durham Meadows, Durham, Connecticut

Eastern Surplus, Meddybemps, Maine

Pine Street Canal, Burlington, Vermont

Savage Municipal Water Supply, Milford, New Hampshire

Federal Facilities

AMTL (Materials Technology Lab), Watertown, Massachusetts

Fort Devens Sudbury Training Annex, Sudbury, Massachusetts

New London Submarine Base, New London, Connecticut

Background

Throughout the process of designing and constructing a cleanup at a hazardous waste site, EPA's primary goal is to make sure the remedy will be protective of public health and the environment. At many sites, where the remedy has been constructed, EPA continues to ensure it remains protective by requiring reviews of cleanups every five years. It is important for EPA to regularly check on these sites to ensure the remedy is working properly. These reviews identify issues (if any) that may affect the protectiveness of the completed remedy and, if necessary, recommend action(s) necessary to address them.

There are many phases of the Superfund cleanup process including considering future use and redevelopment at sites and conducting post cleanup monitoring of sites. EPA must ensure the remedy is protective of public health and the environment and any redevelopment will uphold the protectiveness of the remedy into the future.

