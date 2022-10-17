EPA Extends Air Quality Advisory for Kootenai Reservation

Contact Information 206-553-2762 Meshach Padilla ( padilla.meshach@epa.gov

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 10, in coordination with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, has maintained the Air Quality Advisory for the Kootenai Reservation through midnight Thursday due to continued smoke impacts from the Kootenai Complex fires.

Smoke levels may be variable, and residents can check current air quality conditions at https://fire.airnow.gov/. People can take advantage of better air quality for exercise or outdoor activities. As pollution levels increase, the EPA recommends that all residents begin to restrict activity and use N95 masks. To keep levels of smoke as low as possible indoors, create a clean room. For more safety tips visit https://www.airnow.gov/wildfires/when-smoke-is-in-the-air/.

People who are at greater risk from the effects of smoke include those with heart disease or lung disease, older adults, children, and pregnant people. These sensitive groups should avoid outdoor exertion and minimize exposure to smoke as much as possible.

For current air quality advisory/burn ban status on tribal lands, please call the EPA FARR Hotline at 1-800-424-4372, or visit https://www.epa.gov/farr/burn-bans-indian-reservations-id-or-and-wa#current-bans.

For burning restrictions in areas outside reservation boundaries, please contact your local clean air agency or fire department.

For smoke and fire information in Idaho visit http://idsmoke.blogspot.com/.