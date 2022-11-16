EPA Fines Kansas and Missouri Home Renovators for Lead-Based Paint Violations

November 16, 2022

Contact Information 816-518-4154 Ben Washburn ( washburn.ben@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (NOV. 16, 2022) – Five home renovation companies in Kansas and Missouri have agreed to pay nearly $132,000 collectively in penalties to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to resolve alleged violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.

According to EPA, the following companies failed to comply with regulations intended to reduce the hazards of lead-based paint exposure during renovations:

Brasstacks Inc., Kansas City, Kansas

CertaPro Painters, Florissant, Missouri

Chaney Windows and Doors LLC, Maryland Heights, Missouri

Two States Exteriors LLC, Kansas City, Kansas

Window Nation LLC, Lenexa, Kansas

Companies that perform home renovations, or hire subcontractors to perform renovations, are required to comply with regulations under EPA’s Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) Program. These regulations include requirements to obtain certification from EPA prior to performing renovations, as well as compliance with lead safety practices, records retention, and notification to homeowners about the hazards of renovation-related lead exposure.

Lead-contaminated dust from chipped or peeling lead-based paint in homes built prior to 1978 is one of the most common causes of elevated blood lead levels in children. Infants and children are especially vulnerable to lead-based paint exposure because their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults do, and their brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead. They can be exposed from multiple sources and may experience irreversible and lifelong health effects. Lead dust can be generated when lead-based paint deteriorates or is disturbed.

Reducing childhood lead exposure and the associated health impacts is a top priority for EPA.

Visit EPA's Lead website. Learn more about the Lead RRP Rule.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7