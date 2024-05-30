EPA Fines Pesticide Seller in Paris, Missouri, for Allegedly Violating Federal Law

May 30, 2024

LENEXA, KAN. (MAY 30, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) penalized Logan Agri-Service Inc. for allegedly repackaging pesticide products, in violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. The Illinois-based pesticide dealer, which operates a branch in Paris, Missouri, will pay a civil penalty of $74,806.

According to EPA, employees at Logan Agri-Services’ Paris branch were repackaging pesticides from bulk containers into containers provided by customers, without required repackaging agreements from the pesticide manufacturers. Further, Logan Agri-Services failed to obtain a registration number from EPA for its Paris branch in order to produce pesticides at that location.

“Registering pesticide products with EPA helps to ensure that, when used according to label directions, the products will not harm people, non-target species, or the environment,” said Jodi Bruno, acting director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “Proper pesticide labeling is critical to protecting public health so consumers are aware of a product’s ingredients, how the product can be safely used, and how the product should be properly stored and disposed.”

Under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, pesticide manufacturers, distributors, and appliers are required to comply with the law’s registration, labeling, packaging, and application regulations.

