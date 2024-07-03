EPA Fines Two Oahu Nurseries over Federal Worker Protection Standard Violations

July 3, 2024

Contact Information 808-284-7084 Alejandro Diaz ( diaz.alejandro@epa.gov

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced settlements of two cases involving agricultural worker protection, one with Olomana Orchids Inc., in Kaneohe, and one with Mari’s Gardens LLC, in Mililani. Both farms are located on the island of Oʻahu.

“Reducing pesticide exposure is a high priority for EPA. With our state partners, we’re focused on protecting agricultural workers and pesticide handlers,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “All farms, nurseries, and agricultural establishments must follow pesticide label instructions and ensure their workers are properly trained to safely use and apply pesticides and work in treated areas.”

“The EPA’s Worker Protection Standard helps to protect the health and safety of Hawai‘i’s agricultural workers and their families,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “All agricultural operations should make it a priority to ensure the proper use of pesticides and to require proper training for workers.”

Olomana Orchids will pay $2,505 for failing to ensure that two of its workers had been trained in accordance with the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) Worker Protection Standard (WPS). Mari’s Gardens will pay $1,173 for failing to provide complete decontamination supplies to its handlers in accordance with the WPS. The State of Hawaiʻi conducted the inspections at each nursery in 2021 and afterwards referred both cases to the EPA in 2023 for resolution.

Learn more about EPA’s Occupational Pesticide Safety and Health and Agricultural Worker Protection Standard (WPS)

For more information on reporting possible violations of environmental laws and regulations, visit EPA’s enforcement reporting website.

