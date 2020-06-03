News Releases from Region 06

EPA Funding to North American Development Bank Will Bring Wastewater and Treatment Services to Palmview, Texas

Contact Information: Jennah Durant (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (June 3, 2020) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) provided the North American Development Bank (NADB) with a grant to fund first-time access to wastewater collection and treatment services for nearly 2,000 households in the area of Palmview, Texas. The grant is being provided through the EPA’s Border Environment Infrastructure Fund (BEIF) program overseen by the NADB. The Agua Special Utility District (SUD), which serves the Palmview area, signed a $6 million sub-grant agreement to execute the project.

“Improving our nation’s water infrastructure in communities across the country is a top priority for the Trump Administration,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “This new grant complements the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement creating a comprehensive approach to addressing an urgent public health and environmental need in border communities.”

“Our community deserves safe drinking water and a strong wastewater treatment system that keeps our water clean,” said Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28). “This federal investment will provide wastewater treatment and collection, creating both economic and health advantages for the city. As a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding to modernize our water infrastructure that will expand public health and economic growth in our community.”

“This project is a great example of communities working together to optimize resources and provide efficient services to the residents of neighboring areas,” said Calixto Mateos-Hanel, NADB Managing Director. “The EPA funds will make it possible to provide a much-needed basic service to Palmview citizens.”

The BEIF project materialized after Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) and EPA, along with the NADB, coordinated to connect residents of Palmview and the surrounding area to the new Agua SUD wastewater collection system. Loans and grants from the TWDB through the State Revolving Fund (SRF) and the Economically Distressed Areas Program (EDAP) funded the first phase of infrastructure that is nearly complete and will send wastewater flows for treatment at the regional plant in the City of Mission.

The neighboring community of Mission, Texas, promoted an initiative to regionalize wastewater treatment in the area, primarily by expanding the city’s own existing wastewater treatment plant and creating capacity to treat flows from the Agua SUD service area.

The Palmview project will reduce environmental and health hazards associated with the inadequate treatment and disposal of wastewater, thus providing a cleaner healthier environment for its residents. Specifically, an estimated 900,000 gallons per day of untreated or inadequately treated wastewater discharges will be eliminated.

Residents currently use either a septic tank or other on-site wastewater disposal system, which are generally considered to be substandard due to population density and soil conditions and thus represent a potential health hazard during wet weather. This project will eliminate the risk of exposure to wastewater spills due to these failing on-site systems.

