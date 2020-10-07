News Releases from Region 06

EPA Grant to Eight Northern Indian Pueblo Council Will Support Pesticide Programs

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (Oct. 7, 2020) Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a grant to the Eight Northern Indian Pueblo Council (ENIPC) for $53,760. The funds will continue support for a variety of pesticide programs and activities, including outreach and education. EPA is providing the funding under a cooperative agreement.

“EPA’s continued support of the Eight Northern Indian Pueblo Council’s pesticide program enables the council to continue to provide outreach and education on pesticide issues to the communities they serve,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “ENIPC will continue to be a valuable partner in helping to educate agriculture workers on the proper use of pesticides, thereby reducing the risk of unhealthy exposure while ensuring safe and robust crop growth across Northern Indian Pueblos lands.”

Under the cooperative agreement, the grant continues funding for ENIPC’s implementation of its pesticide

programs, including outreach and education and other activities. The funding will help enhance protection of people’s health and the environment through reduced pesticide exposure to agricultural workers and handlers,

protection of water resources from pesticides, and protection of endangered species, among other benefits.

EPA is responsible for implementing and enforcing the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) in Indian country. We consider unique tribal lifestyles and exposure patterns when registering pesticides and work with tribal governments to implement pesticide programs under FIFRA, including providing tribes expertise, training, and opportunities for partnership when pesticide issues affect Indian country. Through cooperative agreements, such as with ENIPC, EPA provides funding to some tribes to offer pesticide education, training, technical assistance, compliance and enforcement, and to develop and implement pesticide programs under tribal law.

ENIPC, Inc., is a nonprofit consortium of the Tribal governments of the Northern New Mexico Indian Pueblos of: Nambe Pueblo, Picuris Pueblo, Pojoaque Pueblo, San Ildefonso Pueblo, Ohkay Owingeh, Tesuque Pueblo,

Santa Clara Pueblo, and Taos Pueblo.

More on EPA’s work in New Mexico: https://www.epa.gov/nm

