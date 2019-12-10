News Releases from Region 06

EPA Grant of More Than $75,000 to Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma Will Support Water Quality Programs

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (Dec. 10, 2019) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded more than $75,000 to the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma to support water quality programs. The funding will help the Tribe maintain, protect and improve the water quality of waterbodies on tribal land, including rivers, lakes, and groundwater.

“Clean water is a precious resource, and the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma is committed to protecting and maintaining it in their lakes, rivers and streams,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “EPA is proud to continue supporting their environmental efforts.”

EPA’s grant of $75,017 will help the Iowa Tribe’s environmental department maintain and protect tribal waterbodies by collecting data on water quality, monitoring changes, and assessing the health of stream ecosystems. These activities support the Tribe’s goals of preventing clean waterbodies from becoming polluted and reducing the number of polluted waterbodies.

Background:

Since 1987, EPA has delegated certain environmental programs and authorities to federally recognized tribes that meet specific stringent criteria. These tribes, including the Iowa Tribe, are eligible to receive EPA grants to support programs that carry out federal environmental laws such as the Clean Water Act. The grants help tribal nations design and implement effective water quality programs, including pollution prevention and water-quality improvement.

More about EPA’s Clean Water Act tribal grant program:

https://www.epa.gov/water-pollution-control-section-106-grants/tribal-grants-under-section-106-clean-water-act

