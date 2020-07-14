News Releases from Region 06

EPA Grant to Santa Ana Pueblo Will Help Strengthen Environmental Programs

DALLAS – (July 14, 2020) Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a grant to the Santa Ana Pueblo for $115,000. The funds will be used to support the Pueblo’s efforts to build capacity for their environmental programs. EPA is providing the funding as a multipurpose grant under the General Assistance Program (GAP) for tribes.

“Through GAP funding, EPA can provide flexible support to Tribes and Pueblos as they work to strengthen their environmental programs,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “With this grant, the Santa Ana Pueblo Department of Natural Resources will continue to improve services and outreach for the benefit of the Pueblo community and its lands.”

The Santa Ana Pueblo will use the funds to build capacity for administering environmental programs on tribal lands. Supported activities include managing the Pueblo environmental office, travel and training for staff members, recycling and pollution prevention programs, and community outreach.

EPA gives GAP grants to federally recognized tribes and tribal consortia for planning, developing and establishing environmental protection programs in Indian country, and for developing and implementing solid and hazardous waste programs on tribal lands. The goal of GAP is to assist tribes and intertribal consortia in developing the capacity to manage their own environmental protection programs and to develop and implement solid and hazardous waste programs in accordance with individual tribal needs and applicable federal laws and regulations.

