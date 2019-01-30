News Releases from Region 05

EPA to hold additional public hearing Feb. 13, on the proposed cleanup plan for zone 1 of the USS Lead Superfund site, East Chicago, Ind.

This meeting was rescheduled due to the government shutdown. The 30-day comment period will be open from Feb. 11 – March 13.

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA001

CHICAGO (Jan. 30, 2019) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has rescheduled a second public hearing to accept additional comments on the proposed cleanup plan for zone 1 of the USS Lead Superfund site in East Chicago, Ind. Comments submitted at the first public hearing on Nov. 29, or those mailed or submitted online (before and after the initial public comment period end date of Jan. 14) will be included, and do not need to be resubmitted.

The public hearing will allow residents a second opportunity to ask questions and provide comments on EPA’s proposal to clean up zone 1. EPA will provide a recap of the Nov. 29 presentation and hold a question-and-answer session, followed by a public hearing. Those who did not make oral statements at the first hearing will be given priority in the speaking order.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019



Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.



Where: Former Carrie Gosch Elementary School

455 E. 148th St.

East Chicago, Ind.

EPA is continuing to accept public comments on the proposal until March 13. To submit comments:

Visit EPA’s website at: https://www.epa.gov/uss-lead-superfund-site, or

Send written comments postmarked no later than March. 13, 2019, to Janet Pope, EPA Region 5, Superfund Division (SI-6J), 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604, or email pope.janet@epa.gov.

