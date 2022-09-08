EPA to Hold Community Meeting in Laredo, Texas, on Health Risks from Ethylene Oxide Emissions

September 8, 2022

Contact Information 214-665-2200 Joe Robledo or Jennah Durant ( R6press@epa.gov

DALLAS, Texas (September 8, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is committed to reducing health risks toxic air pollution and is working to update and strengthen Clean Air Act standards for commercial sterilizers to achieve that goal. As part of that process, EPA is reaching out to communities facing the highest risks from certain commercial sterilizer facilities; state, Territory, and local governments; other interested parties; and industry to share information and hear input on protecting health and reducing toxic emissions.

EPA will share EtO emissions and risk information impacting Laredo, Texas. EPA aims to improve public understanding of the risk; help the community and the industry reduce risk from EtO in the near-term; and hear input as EPA continues to develop regulations to reduce air pollution from commercial sterilizers.

An upcoming meeting for Laredo will be held on:

Thursday, September 15 at 6:30 PM

Texas A&M International University Performance Art Recital Hall

5201 University Blvd, Laredo, Texas

For more detailed information visit https://www.epa.gov/hazardous-air-pollutants-ethylene-oxide/forms/laredo-texas-midwest-sterilization-corporation or contact us at eto@epa.gov.



Connect with EPA Region 6: On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

Activities in EPA Region 6: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-6-south-central

# # #