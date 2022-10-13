EPA to Hold Open House Meeting in Ardmore, Oklahoma on Health Risks from Ethylene Oxide Emissions

October 13, 2022

DALLAS, TEXAS (October 13, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is committed to reducing health risks associated with toxic air pollution and is working to update and strengthen Clean Air Act standards for commercial sterilizers to achieve that goal. As part of that process, EPA is conducting an open house meeting with the community of Ardmore, Oklahoma.

The open house will provide an opportunity for individuals to talk one-on-one with staff from EPA about EtO emissions and risk information impacting Ardmore residents. EPA aims to improve public understanding of the risk; help the community and the industry reduce risk from EtO in the near-term; and hear input as EPA continues to develop regulations to reduce air pollution from commercial sterilizers.

The upcoming meeting for Ardmore will be held on:

October 18, 2022

Ardmore Public Library (Smith Room) 320 E. St. NW Ardmore, Oklahoma 73401

From 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

For registration and more detailed information please visit our webpage or contact us at eto@epa.gov.



