EPA to Hold Open House Meeting in Santa Teresa, New Mexico on Health Risks from Ethylene Oxide Emissions

October 27, 2022

Contact Information 214-665-2200 Joe Robledo or Jennah Durant ( R6press@epa.gov

DALLAS, TEXAS (October 27th, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is committed to reducing health risks associated with toxic air pollution and is working to update and strengthen Clean Air Act standards for commercial sterilizers to achieve that goal. As part of that process, EPA is conducting an open house meeting with the community of Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

EPA is conducting an open house meeting with the community of Santa Teresa, NM to share information about EtO emissions from the Sterigenics Santa Teresa facility. During the session, representatives will be available to discuss health risks associated with EtO, and EPA actions to address these risks. EPA staff and other experts will be placed at tables throughout the room, organized by topic.

EPA aims to improve public understanding of the risk; help the community and the industry reduce risk from EtO in the near-term; and hear input as EPA continues to develop regulations to reduce air pollution from commercial sterilizers.

The upcoming meeting for Santa Teresa will be held on:

November 1, 2022

War Eagles Air Museum - 8012 Airport Rd Santa Teresa, NM 88008

From 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

For registration and more detailed information please visit our webpage or contact us at eto@epa.gov.



Connect with the Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 on Facebook, Twitter, or visit our homepage.