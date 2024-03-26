EPA Honors 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award Winners in Iowa

Des Moines businesses selected

March 26, 2024

Contact Information Madelyn Bremer ( bremer.madelyn@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (MARCH 26, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 is honoring two ENERGY STAR® partners for their outstanding leadership in support of the clean energy transition. ENERGY STAR award winners represent the program’s top partners and will be recognized at an event in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 25.

Des Moines Public Schools and Principal Real Estate in Des Moines have been selected for 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year program awards.

“Public-private partnerships such as ENERGY STAR are essential to enabling us to meet the historic opportunity that the President’s Inflation Reduction Act provides,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I congratulate this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership in delivering cost-effective, energy-efficient solutions that create jobs, protect the climate, and contribute to a healthier environment for everyone.”

“We congratulate our 2024 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year for their leadership in reducing emissions by operating in more energy-efficient ways,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meghan A. McCollister. “These awardees demonstrate practices and implement climate solutions that benefit our communities here in the Heartland.”

Today’s awards recognize leaders among the thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations – including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500® – that partner with EPA through the ENERGY STAR program. For every dollar EPA spends to administer ENERGY STAR, these partners collectively add $230 of their own investment. The result is millions of ENERGY STAR-certified products, homes, apartments, buildings, and industrial plants across the nation; utility rebate programs reaching 95% of American households; 4 billion tons of greenhouse gas reductions; and $500 billion in cost savings.

Here are a couple examples of how Region 7’s 2024 ENERGY STAR award winners are leading the way for energy efficiency:

Des Moines Public Schools in Des Moines, Iowa, a public school district in Iowa, achieved ENERGY STAR certification at 34 schools and increased the district’s average ENERGY STAR score to nearly 75. Des Moines Public Schools have been an ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence Award winner for 11 years.

Principal Real Estate in Des Moines, Iowa, a real estate investment company, continued to integrate ENERGY STAR programs and resources into its energy management and investment strategies, and has maintained a corporate commitment to advancing its decarbonization goals. Principal Real Estate has been an ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence Award winner for seven years.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR awards and all 2024 ENERGY STAR award winners’ achievements.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving, energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped American families and businesses avoid over $500 billion in energy costs and achieve over 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found online.

