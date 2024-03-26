EPA Honors 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award Winners in Missouri

Businesses selected in O’Fallon and St. Louis

March 26, 2024

LENEXA, KAN. (MARCH 26, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 is honoring three ENERGY STAR® partners for their outstanding leadership in support of the clean energy transition. ENERGY STAR award winners represent the program’s top partners and will be recognized at an event in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 25.

Copeland and Emerson in St. Louis and True Manufacturing in O’Fallon have been selected for 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year program awards.

“Public-private partnerships such as ENERGY STAR are essential to enabling us to meet the historic opportunity that the President’s Inflation Reduction Act provides,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I congratulate this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership in delivering cost-effective, energy-efficient solutions that create jobs, protect the climate, and contribute to a healthier environment for everyone.”

“We congratulate our 2024 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year for their leadership in reducing emissions by operating in more energy-efficient ways,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meghan A. McCollister. “These awardees demonstrate practices and implement climate solutions that benefit our communities here in the Heartland.”

Today’s awards recognize leaders among the thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations – including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500® – that partner with EPA through the ENERGY STAR program. For every dollar EPA spends to administer ENERGY STAR, these partners collectively add $230 of their own investment. The result is millions of ENERGY STAR-certified products, homes, apartments, buildings, and industrial plants across the nation; utility rebate programs reaching 95% of American households; 4 billion tons of greenhouse gas reductions; and $500 billion in cost savings.

Here are a few examples of how Region 7’s 2024 ENERGY STAR award winners are leading the way for energy efficiency:

Copeland in St. Louis, a smart thermostat vendor, achieved an 11% year-over-year increase in sales dollars from ENERGY STAR smart thermostats, driven by a 20% increase in certified product models. Copeland has been an ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence Award winner for three years.

Emerson in St. Louis, a global technology and software company, employed ENERGY STAR tools and guidance to expand its energy management program, reaching an energy intensity reduction of 37% compared with a 2018 baseline.

True Manufacturing (True Food Service Equipment) in O’Fallon, Missouri, a U.S. manufacturer and global supplier of commercial, residential, and lab-grade refrigeration equipment and ice-making refrigeration systems, led the industry in advancing energy efficiency through ENERGY STAR in combination with the adoption of low-global warming potential refrigerants. True Manufacturing has been an ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence Award winner for one year.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR awards and all 2024 ENERGY STAR award winners’ achievements.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving, energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped American families and businesses avoid over $500 billion in energy costs and achieve over 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found online.

# # #

