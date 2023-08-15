EPA Invites Public Input on Proposed Cleanup Plan for Battery Recycling Company Superfund Site in Arecibo, Puerto Rico

August 15, 2023

NEW YORK - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is encouraging the pubic to comment on its proposed cleanup plan to address lead-contaminated soil and groundwater at the Battery Recycling Company Superfund Site in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. A 30-day public comment period for the proposed plan begins August 15, 2023. EPA will host a public meeting at Casa Ulanga, Calle Gonzalo Marin #7, Arecibo on Tuesday, August 29 at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to explain the cleanup proposal.

“Lead is a toxic metal that can cause damage to a child’s ability to learn and a range of health problems in adults,” said Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “EPA first addressed the most serious risks posed by this site years ago, and now we are focused on finalizing a full-scale clean-up of the site to protect public health well into the future. EPA’s proposed plan for the site is to remove the remaining contaminated soil and monitor and restrict groundwater that could pose a risk to public health. We encourage the public to join our meeting, ask questions and share their views on the proposed plan.”

The cleanup outlined in today’s proposed plan will address remaining contaminated soil and groundwater on and off the property that is the source of the site contamination. Under the proposed plan, EPA would remove contaminated soil for on-site treatment and containment. Treated soil would be stored in a secure and restricted area at the source property, the former operations of The Battery Recycling Company, Inc. (BRC). EPA would also monitor the groundwater and limit the public’s access to groundwater through existing Puerto Rico laws and regulations as well as notifications to local governments and ensure future land use does not conflict with long-term cleanup goals.

The main property at the site was operated as a secondary lead smelter and battery recycling operation until 2014. Prior to the secondary lead smelting operation, the site was used for the manufacture of organic chemicals to produce fumaric acid and phthalic acid. These activities left behind high levels of lead and other contaminants in the soil and groundwater. The lead in soil presented an immediate risk to human health. In 2011, EPA entered into an order with then-operator, BRC, to clean areas of lead contamination at the source property under EPA oversight. However, when the company failed to finish the work, EPA took over the cleanup and removed lead contamination from employee’s homes, vehicles, and nearby pastures. EPA also decontaminated the source property to limit the further spread of lead. EPA added the site to the Superfund National Priorities List in 2017 and commenced a cleanup investigation of the site. EPA finished its early cleanup activities in 2022. The cleanup investigation along with an analysis of cleanup alternatives, led to the proposed cleanup plan announced today.

