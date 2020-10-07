News Releases from Region 10

EPA Lifts Burn Bans for Four Oregon Tribal Reservations

Bans lifted for the Coquille, Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw reservations, ban remains in effect on the Warm Springs, Cow Creek Umpqua and Klamath reservations

Contact Information: Suzanne Skadowski (skadowski.suzanne@epa.gov) 2067202991

Thanks to improved air quality, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 10, officially lifted its ban on open burning on Oregon reservations of the Coquille, and Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw tribes. The EPA open burning bans are lifted effective immediately.

The ban on open burning remains in effect on the Warm Springs, Cow Creek Umpqua, and Klamath reservations in Oregon, due to unhealthy air quality from wildfire smoke.

Restrictions may still be in effect by other agencies, so check with your local fire department or appropriate tribal agency before burning.

EPA thanks all reservation residents for their cooperation in protecting and maintaining good air quality for the community.

For current burn ban status for reservations, contact EPA FARR Hotline at 1-800-424-4372 or by email to R10_farrhotline@epa.gov

Find more information online at: https://www.epa.gov/farr/burn-bans-indian-reservations-id-or-and-wa

Check air quality and wildfire smoke conditions at: https://fire.airnow.gov/#