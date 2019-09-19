News Releases from Region 04

EPA, NCDEQ and Multistate Trust to Hold Public Meeting about Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp Site in Navassa, North Carolina, Sept. 24

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

NAVASSA, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2019) – Federal and state officials together with Multistate Trust representatives will hold a public meeting regarding the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund site on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Topics will include the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Proposed Plan and Record of Decision activities, the site marketing effort, the property transfer process, environmental investigation reports, and recent soil sampling.

Who: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4

N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ)

The Multistate Environmental Response Trust (Multistate Trust)

What: Public Meeting for the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund Site

When: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Navassa Community Center

338 Main Street

Navassa, N.C.

Media Availability – 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EDT

During the meeting, representatives of EPA, NCDEQ, and the Multistate Trust will present site updates and answer questions.

Please see the flyer linked here and attached for more information about the Sept. 24 public meeting.

SITE BACKGROUND:

From 1936 to 1974, Kerr-McGee and other companies used the 246-acre site for creosote-based wood treating. By 1980, Kerr-McGee dismantled the wood-treatment buildings and facilities.

The soil, sediment and groundwater are contaminated by creosote-related chemicals. Site contamination does not currently threaten people living or working near the site. The site is bounded by the Brunswick River, Sturgeon Creek, a residential area and a light industrial area.

In 2005, the site was conveyed to Tronox, a Kerr-McGee spinoff that filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009. In 2011, the Multistate Trust acquired the site as a court-appointed trustee as part of the Tronox bankruptcy settlement. The Multistate Trust is working with its beneficiaries—EPA and NCDEQ—on the site investigation, remediation and redevelopment planning.

