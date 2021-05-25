News Releases from Region 05

EPA Orders Three Companies in Michigan to Stop Selling Certain Pesticides

CHICAGO (May 25, 2021) -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued “Stop Sale” orders to Grow Green, LLC, doing business as Hydro Pros Garden Center, in Utica, A. E. Fleming Co., Inc., doing business as Great Lakes Garden Wholesale, in Warren, and Jungle Control, LLC in Troy, Michigan, to immediately halt the sale or distribution of certain unregistered pesticide products.

EPA’s “Stop Sale” order to Grow Green, LLC, is to prevent the company’s further sale and distribution of four unregistered pesticides, Power Si 1.22 – 2.14 – 0.90, Power Si Bloom 0.81 – 2.47 – 0.95, Hammer Head Bloom Enhancer, and Jungle Control Ferocious Premium Plant Optimizer. EPA’s “Stop Sale” order to A. E. Fleming Co., Inc., is for the unregistered pesticide Hammer Head Bloom Enhancer. The order to Jungle Control LLC is for the unregistered pesticide Jungle Control Ferocious Premium Plant Optimizer. The products were found at the Hydro Pros Garden Center during a marketplace inspection conducted by the Michigan Department of Agricultural and Rural Development under federal credentials. These products were also offered for sale on the companies’ websites.

The labels or websites for these unregistered pesticide products list pesticidal claims related to the regulation of plant growth. A laboratory analysis of Hammer Head Bloom Enhancer indicated the presence of plant growth regulator, paclobutrazol. Under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), products that claim to be used for plant growth regulator purposes are considered pesticides and must go through EPA’s registration process to ensure that the products perform as intended prior to their distribution or sale in commerce.The order also requires these companies to stop any online offers for the sale or distribution of any of these products on their respective websites or any other internet address they use.

Under FIFRA, all pesticides distributed or sold in the United States must be registered by EPA. Registration ensures that EPA has evaluated the pesticide and determined that when used according to label directions, the pesticide will not harm people, non-target species, or the environment.

