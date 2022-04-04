EPA Penalizes Iowa and Missouri Sellers of Automobile ‘Defeat Devices’

April 4, 2022

LENEXA, KAN. (APRIL 4, 2022) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will collect civil penalties from two companies that allegedly sold illegal “defeat devices” designed to render automobile emission controls inoperative, in violation of the federal Clean Air Act.

Baillie Diesel Inc. of Nixa, Missouri, agreed to pay $18,000; and D & K Repair LLC of Rock Valley, Iowa, will pay $90,000.

“Cracking down on sellers of illegal defeat devices is a top enforcement priority for EPA,” said Wendy Lubbe, acting director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “These illegal practices contribute to harmful air pollution and impede federal, state, and local efforts to implement air quality standards that protect public health.”

As part of the settlements, the companies agreed to demolish their inventories of defeat device components and certified that they have stopped selling devices that disable vehicle emission controls.

Tampering with vehicle engines, including installation of aftermarket defeat devices intended to bypass manufacturer emission controls, results in significantly higher releases of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, both of which contribute to serious public health problems in the United States. These problems include premature mortality, aggravation of respiratory and cardiovascular disease, aggravation of existing asthma, acute respiratory symptoms, chronic bronchitis, and decreased lung function. Numerous studies also link diesel exhaust to increased incidence of lung cancer.

Stopping aftermarket defeat devices for vehicles and engines is a top priority for EPA. The Agency identified this goal as one of six National Compliance Initiatives in 2019. Learn more on EPA’s website.

