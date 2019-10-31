News Releases from Region 04

EPA Proposes to Add Clearwater Finishing in Clearwater, South Carolina from Superfund National Priorities List

EPA Updates Superfund National Priorities List, Advancing the Agency’s Commitment to Protect Human Health and Expedite Cleanups Across the Country

Contact Information: James Pinkney (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-9183 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

CLEARWATER, S.C. (Oct. 30, 2019) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it is adding two sites and proposing to add five sites including Clearwater Finishing in Clearwater, S.C. to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL) where releases of contamination pose human health and environmental risks.

“Our commitment to communities with sites on the National Priorities List is that they are a true national priority,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Under the Trump Administration, EPA has a renewed focus on the Superfund program. We are taking action to clean up some of the nation’s most contaminated sites, protect the health of communities, and return contaminated land to safe and productive reuse for future generations.”

“Though the Clearwater Finishing Plant closed decades ago, the pollution from the facility has impacted the surrounding area,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “Proposing the site for inclusion on the National Priorities List is an important step towards cleaning up the site and potentially returning it to productive use.”

The following sites are being added to the NPL:

Arsenic Mine in Kent, N.Y.

Schroud Property in Chicago, Ill.

Before being added to the NPL, a site must meet the listing requirements and be proposed for addition to the list in the Federal Register, subject to a 60-day public comment period. The site will be added to the NPL if it continues to meet the listing requirements after the public comment period closes and the agency has responded to any comments.

The following sites are being proposed to the NPL:

Blades Groundwater in Blades, Del.

Clearwater Finishing in Clearwater, S.C.

Highway 100 and County Road 3 Groundwater Plume in St. Louis Park and Edina, Minn.

Henryetta Iron and Metal in Henryetta, Okla.

Caney Residential Yards in Caney, Kan.

The NPL includes the nation’s most serious uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste releases. The list serves as EPA’s basis for prioritizing Superfund cleanup funding and enforcement actions. Only releases at sites included on the NPL are eligible to receive federal funding for long-term, permanent cleanup.

Superfund cleanups provide health and economic benefits to communities. The program is credited for significant reductions in birth defects and blood-lead levels among children living near sites, and research has shown residential property values increase up to 24% within 3 miles of sites after cleanup.

Redeveloped Superfund sites can generate substantial economic activity. Thanks to Superfund cleanups, previously blighted properties are now being used for a wide range of purposes, including retail businesses, office space, public parks, residences, warehouses and solar power generation. At 529 Superfund sites returned to productive use, 8,600 businesses operate with 195,000 employees earning more than $13 billion in annual income.

Community members are key partners at Superfund sites, and their early involvement leads to better cleanup decisions, including those about a site’s future use.

In September, EPA announced the Superfund Task Force’s completion and issued its final report outlining significant accomplishments at Superfund sites across the country over the past two years. The Task Force’s important work will continue under the Superfund Program and at all sites on the NPL. The agency will continue to prioritize expediting cleanups to protect people’s health and the environment.

For information about Superfund and the NPL: https://www.epa.gov/superfund

For Federal Register notices and supporting documents for NPL and proposed sites: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/current-npl-updates-new-proposed-npl-sites-and-new-npl-sites

