EPA Proposes Adding Two Sites to the National Priorities List to Clean Up Contamination and Protect Communities

WASHINGTON (May 29, 2019) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it is proposing to add two sites to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL) where releases of contamination pose human health and environmental risks. This follows the agency’s May 13 announcement that it has finalized seven additional sites on the NPL.

“Proposing to add these sites to the National Priorities List is an important first step toward protecting the health and environment of the affected communities,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Under President Trump, we have elevated our focus on the Superfund program, and we are making tremendous progress accelerating cleanups and returning sites to safe and productive use. In Fiscal Year 2018, EPA deleted all or part of 22 sites from the National Priorities List, the largest number of deletions in one year since Fiscal Year 2005.”

The following sites are being proposed for addition to the NPL:

Schroud Property in Chicago, Illinois

Arsenic Mine in Kent, New York

The NPL includes the nation’s most serious uncontrolled or abandoned releases of contamination. When EPA proposes to add a site to the NPL, the agency issues a public notice about its intention, so interested members of the community can comment on the proposal.

Starting June 3, 2019 and for 60 days thereafter, the public has an opportunity to comment on the proposals to add the Schroud Property and Arsenic Mine sites to the NPL. Interested parties can visit EPA’s NPL Updates web page to access the Federal Register and provide comment.

Background

While EPA may find contamination during its own investigations, the agency typically initiates Superfund involvement because states, tribes or citizens request help.

Community partnerships are critical to Superfund site cleanups. EPA’s goal is to involve community partners in the cleanup process at every site, including exploring future site uses, thereby giving EPA the best chance of transforming the site into a productive community resource.

Superfund cleanups provide health and economic benefits to communities. The program is credited for significant reductions in birth defects and blood-lead levels among children living near sites, and research has shown residential property values increase up to 24% within 3 miles of sites after cleanup.

Redeveloped Superfund sites can generate a great deal of economic activity. Thanks to Superfund cleanups, previously blighted properties are now being used for a wide range of purposes, including retail businesses, office space, public parks, residences, warehouses, and solar power generation. At 529 Superfund sites returned to productive use, 8,600 businesses operate and 195,000 employees earn more than $13 billion in annual income.

The Superfund Task Force is working to improve the Superfund program. EPA has implemented nearly half of the Task Force’s recommendations to expedite site cleanups and redevelopment. EPA expects to complete the remaining recommendations by August 2019.

