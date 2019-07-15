News Releases from Region 02

EPA Proposes Cleanup at Mansfield Trail Dump Superfund Site in Byram, New Jersey

Contact Information: Elias Rodriguez (rodriguez.elias@epa.gov) 212-637-3664

Byram Township, N.J. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing several cleanup technologies to address contamination at the Mansfield Trail Dump Superfund site in Byram Township, New Jersey. Under the proposal, EPA will cap former dump areas, treat contaminated groundwater, and dig-up and remove contaminated soil among other steps to protect public health.

"EPA is proposing a comprehensive approach to addressing the contamination that has plagued this community since the area was used as a dumping ground,” said EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez. “This plan reflects EPA’s commitment to prioritize the Superfund program and ensure that these sites are cleaned up as quickly and safely as possible.”

EPA is proposing to cap former dump areas to prevent rainwater from getting at the waste and then spreading the contamination further. The plan also calls for a vapor extraction treatment system to reduce the volatile organic compounds in the groundwater. This method removes harmful chemicals in the form of vapor from the soil by applying a vacuum. EPA will also apply non-hazardous additives to treat the groundwater and break down the contaminants as well as allowing the contaminants to naturally decline while monitoring them. The agency is also proposing to dig up and properly dispose of contaminated soil at an impacted residential property. These methods are expected to reduce the risk that people will be exposed.

Throughout the cleanup, monitoring, testing and further studies will be conducted to ensure the effectiveness of the remedy. The plan includes evaluations of nearby homes or buildings to test for chemical vapors that have the potential to migrate from groundwater beneath the structure to indoor air. The plan requires restrictions on future activities that could disturb the site and will limit future on-site construction in capped areas. EPA will conduct a review of the cleanup every 5 years to ensure its effectiveness. Under the plan, the estimated cost of the cleanup is $11.5 million.

The Mansfield Trail Dump Superfund site is located near the intersection of the Mansfield bike path and Stanhope-Sparta Road. Sludge-like waste was dumped in trenches in the area and contaminated the

soil and groundwater with volatile organic compounds. Under a previously approved plan and phase of work, EPA is working to permanently connect about 19 impacted properties to a public drinking water supply system. These residences currently use private wells with water treatment systems that were installed during the earlier stages of the cleanup of this site.

EPA will hold a public meeting on July 23, 2019, to explain the proposal and take public comments. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. EDT at the Byram Township Municipal Building at 10 Mansfield Drive in Byram Township, New Jersey. Comments will be accepted until August 13, 2019.

Written comments may be mailed or emailed to:

Anne Rosenblatt, Remedial Project Manager

U.S. EPA, 290 Broadway, 19th Floor

New York, NY 10007

Tel. (212) 637-4308

rosenblatt.anne@epa.gov

The cleanup proposal is available at www.epa.gov/superfund/mansfield-trail

The Superfund program is a top priority for EPA and the agency is making strides in accelerating sites through remediation and back to productive use by implementing the Superfund Task Force recommendations. For more information about EPA’s Superfund Task Force:

https://www.epa.gov/superfund/superfund-task-force

Follow EPA Region 2 on Twitter at www.twitter.com/eparegion2 and visit our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/eparegion2

19-059