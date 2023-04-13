EPA Proposes Cleanup Plan for Nucor Steel Facility in Marion, Ohio

Public comments accepted through May 18, 2023

April 13, 2023

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a proposed cleanup plan to address the remaining contaminated groundwater and soil at the Nucor Steel Marion, Inc. facility located at 912 Cheney Ave. in Marion, Ohio.

EPA’s proposal requires Nucor to monitor groundwater, collect soil gas samples, restrict land use, remove contaminants from groundwater, and manage contamination remaining on site with EPA oversight. The company must also submit a long-term monitoring plan to ensure that remedies are maintained and operated as intended.

Since 1915, various operators used the Marion facility as a steel mill – contaminating soil and groundwater with hazardous wastes including lead, polychlorinated biphenyls, and volatile organic compounds. Under EPA’s supervision, Nucor took earlier actions to clean up contamination and prevent its spread. These actions included excavating contaminated soil and removing contaminants in soil and groundwater.

EPA will accept public comments on the proposed plan through May 18, 2023. The agency will make its final determination only after reviewing all comments. The plan may be modified based on public comments.

To submit comments, residents can:

Visit the site’s web page

Leave a confidential voicemail at 312-886-7613

Send mail to:

Francisco Arcaute, U.S. EPA Region 5, 77 W. Jackson Blvd., 19-J

Chicago, IL 60604-3590

Or email arcaute.francisco@epa.gov

EPA representatives will also be available on Thursday, May 4 from 6 – 8 p.m. EST to answer questions live. Residents can dial into the conference line at 312-667-5632, conference code 111 950 271#, to speak with EPA staff members about the Nucor site plan.

To read the proposed plan, watch a pre-recorded presentation, or read more information about the site, visit the site’s web page.