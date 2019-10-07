News Releases from Region 09

EPA proposes permit revisions for Evoqua carbon regeneration facility near Parker, Arizona

Contact Information: Soledad Calvino (calvino.maria@epa.gov) 415-972-3512

PARKER, Ariz. – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is requesting comments on proposed revisions to its hazardous waste permit for Evoqua, a commercial carbon regeneration facility near Parker, Arizona, on the Colorado River Indian Tribes’ land.

The proposed revisions would change certain provisions in the September 2018 permit. The proposed permit revisions include changes to the reporting requirements and automatic waste-feed cutoff requirements. The proposed revised permit continues to impose strict safety requirements on the facility, including regular sampling and stringent oversight.



The 45-day comment period begins October 7 and ends November 21, 2019. During the public comment period, comments may only be made on the proposed revisions and the remainder of the permit is not open for comment. EPA is hosting an informational public meeting followed by a public hearing on Thursday, November 7 at 7 p.m. at the Bluewater Resort and Casino, located at 11300 Resort Drive, Parker, AZ 85344. Comments on the proposed permit may be submitted in writing via mail or email or in person at the public hearing. EPA will make a final decision on the permit revisions after carefully considering all public comments submitted.



For more information on the proposed permit revisions, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/az/evoqua.

Learn more about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook and on Twitter.



###