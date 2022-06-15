EPA Provides NDEE with Sampling Results Taken at and near Nox-Crete Inc. in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 1 to 3

June 15, 2022

LENEXA, KAN. (JUNE 15, 2022) – In response to a request from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) deployed On-Scene Coordinators and contractor resources to the Nox-Crete Inc. facility fire in Omaha that occurred on Monday, May 30. EPA provided on-site sampling support from June 1 to 3.

NDEE is the lead regulatory agency overseeing the Nox-Crete facility fire response.

From June 1 to 3, EPA collected soil, wipe, and ash/debris samples from areas near and downwind of the Nox-Crete facility. In addition, EPA collected samples from pooled water near and adjacent to the facility property.

EPA identified sample locations through review of air modeling data, coordination with state and local responders, input from residents, and on-site observations made by EPA responders. Sample analysis was determined by reviewing the list of chemicals potentially stored at the facility and through discussions with local and state responders. Samples were delivered for expedited off-site laboratory analysis.

Soil, Wipe, and Ash/Debris Samples

EPA’s review and evaluation of wipe and ash/debris sample data indicated all samples were below a level of concern.



Soil sample data at one sampling location reported a lead (Pb) concentration above a level of concern. However, further review indicates this lead concentration may be related to historical lead smelting and refining operations in Omaha. The results for this sampling location have been provided to the EPA team that manages the Omaha Lead National Priority List Superfund Site for follow up. EPA’s initial review of the data indicates the soil lead concentration found is consistent with previous sampling performed at the property.

Pooled Water Samples

EPA’s sample results of the pooled water at and near the facility indicate some detections above a level of concern for heavy metals and volatile organic compounds. This data has been provided to the NDEE in support of their oversight of the Nox-Crete’s stormwater management work.

