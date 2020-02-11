News Releases from Region 02

EPA Publishes 2018 Annual Toxics Release Inventory Report and Analysis

Regional Administrator Pete Lopez Makes Announcement at TDK-Lambda Americas Inc.

NEPTUNE, N.J. - At an event today in Neptune, New Jersey, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Pete Lopez announced the 2018 Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) National Analysis. Findings from this publicly available report show an increase in recycling of TRI chemical wastes nationwide and indicate that companies continue to find ways to implement new source reduction activities and reduce the quantities of TRI chemicals that they release into the environment. The location of today’s event was chosen for its positive trend in environmental stewardship. TDK-Lambda Americas Inc., a leading producer of high current and high voltage power sources, reduced its copper waste by using a sheet metal software system that creates optimal designs to maximize material utilization. EPA was graciously hosted by the President and CEO of TDK-Lambda Americas Inc., Jeffrey Boylan, and were joined by Deputy Chief of Staff Jo Schloeder from Congressman Chris Smith’s Office.

“By providing the data in the TRI National Analysis, EPA is empowering communities to protect their environment and providing companies with the information they need to work toward a stronger future,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “The latest TRI data continues to demonstrate that under President Trump environmental stewardship and economic growth continue to go hand in hand.”

“This year’s TRI data are a great example of how TRI reporting creates a strong incentive for companies to reduce pollution,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. “In addition to the TRI being an information resource for the public, TRI data help companies learn from each other’s best practices for reducing emissions and increasing source reduction.”

“We remain committed to informing the public about the chemical releases in their communities to encourage industrial improvements in environmental outcomes,” said EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez. “The chemical manufacturing sector in Region 2 continues to reduce its total quantity of toxics released and this helps to protect our air, water and land for future generations.”

“We are honored to be recognized by the EPA for our source reduction efforts and results,” said Jeff Boylan, President and CEO of TDK-Lambda Americas Inc. “Our team is always looking for creative ways to reduce our environmental footprint, especially targeting waste reduction and eliminating hazardous materials in our process, in line with TDK’s sustainability mission.”

“Congratulations to TDK-Lamba, especially the forward thinking team in Neptune, for today’s national recognition and their ongoing efforts to establish a greener, more environmentally-friendly manufacturing plant and reduce its environmental footprint,” said Rep. Chris Smith, whose Fourth Congressional District includes Neptune, NJ. “Having voted for the law which established the Toxic Release Inventory Analysis program and as a longtime supporter of transparency in environmental reporting, I thank Regional Administrator Lopez for highlighting the policy at work, as it benefits public health and conservation. In addition to reducing copper and lead waste, TDK-Lambda reports they have embarked upon a comprehensive plan to cut waste, recycle more, and conserve energy. As a result, their environmental stewardship methods are today being acknowledged by the EPA as best practices for all to duplicate.”

By implementing this new source reduction activity, TDK-Lambda Americas is sending less scrap copper off-site for recycling, purchasing less raw material, conserving production-related energy and preventing pollution. Furthermore, the facility expects continued and greater raw material reductions in the coming years.

The 2018 TRI data shows that releases of TRI chemicals in Region 2 are down 35 percent (22 million pounds) since 2007, driven by reduced releases from electric utilities. In 2018, 7 percent of TRI facilities in Region 2 implemented new source reduction activities. Source reduction reporting rates were among the highest in the computers and electronics sector, where 11 percent of facilities reported at least one source reduction activity.

This year’s National Analysis expands the focus on geographical trends in chemical waste management across the country. New features include profiles exploring the diversity of industrial operations in each EPA region and a closer look at data from the hazardous waste management sector and the aerospace manufacturing sector.

The National Analysis showcases industry practices for managing waste and reducing pollution at nearly 22,000 facilities that submitted TRI data for calendar year 2018. EPA encourages facilities to learn from their counterparts’ best practices and adopt additional methods for reducing pollution.

To further highlight these industry best practices, EPA is holding events in EPA regions at facilities that implemented new source reduction activities. These facilities demonstrate how innovative projects can help industry reduce the generation of chemical pollution and improve their environmental performance.

2018 highlights:

Releases of TRI-covered chemicals into the environment from the manufacturing sector were lower than expected based on economic activity.

Facilities initiated 3,120 new activities to prevent or reduce the creation of chemical waste.

Nationally, the percent of industrial chemical waste that is recycled instead of released continued to increase.

Under the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA), covered facilities must report their annual releases of TRI chemicals for the prior calendar year to EPA by July 1. EPA, states and tribes receive TRI data from facilities in industry sectors such as manufacturing, mining, electric utilities and commercial hazardous waste management. The Pollution Prevention Act also requires facilities to submit information on pollution prevention and other waste management activities of TRI chemicals.

