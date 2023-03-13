EPA Pursues Closure of Two Illegal Cesspools at Mobile Home Park in Los Angeles County

March 13, 2023

Contact Information 415-295-9314 Michael Brogan ( brogan.michael@epa.gov

SAN FRANCISCO – Today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the filing of a complaint against Eric Hauck for operating two illegal large capacity cesspools at the Cactus Creek Mobile Home Park in Acton, California. The complaint requires closure of the unlawful cesspools, which can cause water pollution linked to disease, and seeks a civil penalty up to the statutory maximum of $337,725.

“It is crucial that businesses use proper wastewater treatment systems to protect groundwater from disease-causing pollution,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “EPA will continue to pursue enforcement actions to close illegal large capacity cesspools and thereby safeguard our communities.”

The EPA banned large capacity cesspools in April 2005 under the Safe Drinking Water Act’s Underground Injection Control program. Cesspools collect and discharge waterborne pollutants like untreated raw sewage into the ground, where disease-causing pathogens can contaminate groundwater, streams and rivers, and the ocean.

The EPA enforces environmental laws to protect human health and the environment, and the agency works to ensure compliance with environmental requirements. When warranted, EPA will take civil or criminal enforcement action against violators of environmental laws.

In this case, Mr. Hauck has been unwilling to engage EPA on the cesspools in question, and he continues to operate Cactus Creek Mobile Home Park despite a 2016 California Superior Court order requiring him to cease park operations. Mr. Hauck is cited in the complaint individually and as trustee of Acton Holding Trust.

