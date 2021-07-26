EPA Reaches Settlement with Aerosols Danville Regarding Hazardous Waste

July 26, 2021

Chicago, Ill. (July 26, 2021) U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today a settlement with Aerosols Danville, Inc. (formerly known as KIK Custom Products) to resolve alleged violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) at the company’s facility in Danville, Illinois. The settlement includes a $175,000 civil penalty.

“EPA is committed to protecting communities by enforcing companies’ obligations to properly manage solid and hazardous waste,” said EPA Region 5 Acting Administrator Cheryl Newton. “This settlement with Aerosols Danville reflects EPA’s commitment to protect human health and the environment by ensuring compliance with state and federal environmental laws and advancing environmental justice.”

Aerosols Danville is a beauty products production facility that generates spent ethanol. The company was required to comply with various provisions of RCRA’s hazardous waste air emission regulations. EPA alleged that Aerosols Danville violated RCRA by failing to monitor valves and pumps for leaks, maintain records, tag valves and flanges, inspect roof closures, and obtain a written tank assessment. RCRA is the nation’s primary law governing the management of solid and hazardous waste, which helps protect human health and the environment.

Under the terms of the consent agreement and final order with EPA, Aerosols Danville will address the alleged RCRA violations at the facility and pay a civil penalty of $175,000 to the federal government. The facility is located in a community with potential environmental justice concerns based on its low-income population and proximity to a Superfund Site. Environmental justice is the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income, with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.

