EPA reaches settlement with Fuyao Glass Illinois, Inc. to resolve Clean Air Act violations in Decatur, Illinois

June 28, 2022

CHICAGO (June 28, 2022) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced a Consent Agreement and Final Order, or CAFO, settling Fuyao Glass Illinois, Inc.’s alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its glass manufacturing facility in Decatur, Illinois.

In 2014, Fuyao submitted a permit application to Illinois EPA to rebuild each of the two glass melting furnaces at its facility. Fuyao’s application identified the proposed project involved physical changes but Fuyao projected that emissions would not significantly increase.

The United States alleged that after construction, Fuyao’s Furnace #1 triggered the federal Prevention of Significant Deterioration, or PSD, regulations when two types of particulate emissions (PM 10 and PM 2.5 ) emitted by the furnace increased by significant amounts. The company also failed to report the increased emissions to Illinois EPA.

With this settlement, Fuyao is required to:

control PM 2.5 and PM 10 emissions from its Furnace #1 within 180 days of the effective date of the CAFO by installing and operating a catalytic filter system

comply with a total PM emission limit of 0.30 pounds of PM 10 /PM 2.5 per ton of glass produced on a 3-hour average basis

PM /PM adhere to additional emission testing and reporting requirements

The company will pay more than $8.5 million to purchase and install the catalytic filter system. EPA estimates that the catalytic filter system will reduce the emissions of PM 10 /PM 2.5 from Furnace #1 by over 100 tons per year. Fuyao will also pay a civil penalty of $450,000.

