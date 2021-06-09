News Releases from Region 09

EPA reaches settlement with HK Construction, levies penalties, for lead-based paint violations in Honolulu

Contact Information: Soledad Calvino (calvino.maria@epa.gov) 415-972-3512

HONOLULU – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with HK Construction, Corp., for violations of federal regulations related to lead-based paint. The firm, based in Honolulu, will pay a $14,981 penalty for failing to comply with the Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule, which requires it to take steps to protect the public from exposure to lead while doing residential remodeling work.

“Renovating older homes can expose residents and workers to hazardous lead-based paint and dust,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Director of the Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, Amy Miller. “EPA expects all renovation companies to ensure their contractors are trained, certified and follow lead safe work practices to protect public health.”

EPA found that during renovation work at residential properties in Honolulu, the company did not retain proper records, including documentation ensuring that a certified renovator was assigned to the job, records showing that on-the job training was conducted for workers, and paperwork ensuring that workers performing renovation were certified or trained by a certified renovator. The company also failed to confirm that the residential property owners received the required “Renovate Right” pamphlet.

This enforcement action reinforces EPA’s commitment to address childhood lead exposure. Though harmful at any age, lead exposure is most dangerous to children below the age of six. Lead exposure can cause behavioral and learning problems, slowed growth, hearing problems and diminished IQ. Although the federal government banned residential use of lead-based paint in 1978, it is still present in millions of older homes, sometimes under layers of new paint.



The Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule was created to protect the public from lead-based paint hazards that occur during repair or remodeling in homes and child-occupied facilities, such as schools, that were built before 1978. The rule requires that individuals performing renovations be properly trained and certified and follow lead-safe work practices. It also requires building contractors that renovate pre-1978 homes and child-occupied facilities to be certified by EPA.



Learn about the Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule and program: https://www.epa.gov/lead/renovation-repair-and-painting-program



Report a lead-based paint violation: https://www.epa.gov/lead/pacific-southwest-lead-based-paint-tips-complaints



Learn more about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook and on Twitter.