EPA Reaches Settlement with The Powder Shop Inc. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for Alleged Hazardous Waste Violations

(Lenexa, Kan., June 16, 2020) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached a settlement with The Powder Shop Inc. to resolve alleged violations of the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA). The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, business performs custom and industrial metal coating, metal sandblasting, and metal grit blasting. These activities generate waste that is considered hazardous by federal standards.

EPA inspected The Powder Shop in May 2019 to determine the company’s compliance with hazardous waste regulations intended to protect employees and the public. During the inspection, EPA determined that the company failed to perform hazardous waste determinations on wastes that were, in fact, hazardous due to their ignitability and toxicity.

Further, The Powder Shop failed to comply with hazardous waste generation and handling requirements; failed to implement required emergency preparedness procedures; and failed to properly label its used oil containers, one of which was found leaking at the facility.

In response to the inspection findings, The Powder Shop took the necessary steps to return its facility to compliance. To settle the alleged violations, the company agreed to pay a civil penalty of $19,000.

The kinds of waste produced by The Powder Shop may cause uncontrolled fires or may lead to injury or death if ingested or absorbed. Federal law requires facilities that generate hazardous waste to identify the waste and implement safe generation, handling, transportation, and disposal practices.

