EPA Reaches Settlements with Three Construction Companies for Clean Water Violations in Massachusetts

Contact Information: David Deegan (deegan.dave@epa.gov) 617-918-1017

BOSTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached settlements with three Massachusetts construction companies, which ensures they will come into compliance with stormwater regulations to reduce pollution from runoff. Under the settlements, the three companies will also pay fines and follow the terms of their permits for discharging stormwater.

Martelli Construction Co., developer for the Greenwood II site under construction in Holden, paid $8,400 to resolve claims it failed to comply with its stormwater permit. According to EPA, the company failed to stabilize slopes, protect stockpiles from erosion, and establish and maintain controls on its perimeter.

Wall Street Development Corp., which operates the Boyden Estates site under construction in Walpole, agreed to pay a $7,020 penalty for failing to get a stormwater permit, as required under the Clean Water Act.

Comfort Homes, Inc., a developer at the Wheeler Village site under construction in Dracut, agreed to pay $7,800 to resolve claims that the company failed to document inspections required by its permit.

Dirt and sediment carried off construction sites can damage aquatic habitat, contribute to algal blooms and physically clog streams and pipes. EPA's stormwater permit for construction sites requires sites bigger than an acre to take steps to minimize discharges of sediment. These settlements are the latest in a series of enforcement actions taken by EPA New England to address stormwater violations from industrial facilities and construction sites around New England. These cases stem from inspections by EPA New England in the spring of 2019 at all three sites.

More information is available on stormwater permits in New England at: https://www.epa.gov/npdes-permits/npdes-stormwater-permit-program-new-england.