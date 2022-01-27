EPA Recognizes Endorser-Cherripick Inc. as a Food Recovery Challenge Awardee for Showcasing Ways to Tackle Largest Category of Waste in Landfills

January 27, 2022

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

ATLANTA (January 27, 2022) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognizes notable achievements and innovations of 18 businesses and organizations including Endorser-Cherripick Inc. in Orlando, Fla. that participated in EPA’s Food Recovery Challenge (FRC) in 2020 and 2021.

“The EPA Food Recovery Challenge Awardees demonstrate how preventing wasted food and diverting excess wholesome food to people is an environmental win and a cost-saving business decision,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Their accomplishments serve as excellent examples to other companies, governments, organizations and communities, particularly because food is the single largest category of waste. We have an obligation to follow their lead, not only for the sake of 35 million food-insecure Americans, but also to prevent emissions that contribute to climate change.”

Through the FRC, EPA has worked with organizations and businesses for the past decade to set data-driven goals, implement targeted strategies to reduce wasted food in their operations, and report results to compete for recognition. During 2019 and 2020, FRC national awardees implemented innovative approaches and engaged in practical, cost-effective actions and best practices to prevent and reduce wasted food. Best practices included school waste audits and an innovation included custom pallet building to maintain flexibility for those picking up recovered food. Many FRC national awardees provided much-needed food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 600 businesses, governments and organizations actively participated in EPA’s Food Recovery Challenge in 2020-2021. Since the launch of the program in 2011, FRC partners prevented and diverted over 5.5 million tons of wasted food from entering landfills or incinerators. In the most recent reporting cycle, FRC partners prevented or diverted about 1.2 million tons of food from entering landfills or incinerators, saving partners up to $61.5 million in avoided landfill tipping fees. Data-driven award recipients achieved the highest percentage increases in food waste diversion in their sector comparing year-to-year data. Narrative award winners achieved notable progress in the areas of source reduction, leadership, innovation, education and outreach, and endorsement of sustainable management of food.

Two awardees, Sodexo and Sprouts Farmers Market, are also U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions, a group of businesses and organizations that have publicly committed to reduce food loss and waste by 50 percent in their own operations by the year 2030.

The 2020-2021 FRC national awardees are:

2020 Data-Driven Awardees by Sector

Colleges / Universities - The Culinary Institute of America (San Antonio) State/Tribal/Local Government - City of Philadelphia - Philadelphia Prisons System (Philadelphia)

Grocers - Sprouts Farmers Market: 1 (Maricopa, Ariz.) K-12 Schools - Martha's Vineyard Regional High School - Island Grown Schools (Oak Bluffs, Mass.)

Medical Systems - Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Suffolk, Mass.)

Newcomer - Wilton Public Schools (Wilton, Conn.)

Restaurants and Food Service Providers - Chipotle of the Five Towns (Cedarhurst, N.Y.)

2020 Narrative Awardees

Education & Outreach - Los Angeles County Public Works – Environmental Programs Division (Alhambra, Calif.)

Endorser - Food Rescue Partnership (Davenport, Iowa)

Leadership - Food Forward (Hollywood, Calif.)

2021 Data-Driven Awardees by Sector

Food Manufacturers - Moonflower Farms (Houston)

Grocers - Sprouts Farmers Market: 176 (Overland Park, Kan.)

Medical Systems - Sodexo at Good Samaritan Medical Center (Layfette, Colo.)

Restaurants and Food Service Providers - HelloFresh US (New York City)

2021 Narrative Awardees

Education & Outreach - Orange Coast College Recovery Kitchen (Costa Mesa, Calif.)

Education and Outreach (Honorable Mention) - Lovin' Spoonfuls (Boston)

Endorser – Cherripick Inc. (Orlando, Fla.)

Innovation - Food Forward (Hollywood, Calif.)

Leadership - The University of Texas at Arlington (Arlington, Texas)

Leadership (Honorable Mention) - Lovin' Spoonfuls (Boston)

Background

Each year in the United States, 73 to 152 million metric tons of food is lost or wasted during all stages of the food supply chain (from primary production to consumption), according to the EPA’s November 2021 report, From Farm to Kitchen: The Environmental Impacts of U.S. Food Waste. Food waste adversely impacts the economy, communities, and the environment by wasting the resources used to grow and transport it. By addressing food waste, there is an opportunity to lower our carbon footprint and increase climate resilience, while also addressing inequities in food security and public health. In other words, there are environmental, economic, and environmental justice co-benefits. Preventing food waste and keeping food and other organics out of landfills mitigates climate change, as an estimated 8 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions come from wasted food. At the same time, uneaten food contains enough calories to feed more than 150 million people each year, far more than the 35 million estimated food insecure Americans.

Best practices used by FRC awardees to reduce wasted food in their operations, in addition to actions taken by individuals and communities, keep wasted food from landfills and incinerators. Their actions also contribute to the United States making progress towards the re-aligned national goal with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal Target 12.3 to cut food loss and waste in half by 2030.

For more information on the Food Recovery Challenge national and regional awardees, visit

https://www.epa.gov/sustainable-management-food/food-recovery-challenge-results-and-award-winners

For information on the national food loss and waste reduction goal, visit

https://www.epa.gov/sustainable-management-food/call-action-stakeholders-united-states-food-loss-waste-2030-reduction