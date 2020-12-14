News Releases from Headquarters › Water (OW)

EPA Recognizes Excellence and Innovation in Clean Water and Drinking Water Infrastructure Projects

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) honored 58 water infrastructure projects for excellence and innovation within the clean water State Revolving Fund (SRF) and drinking water SRF programs. These exemplary projects demonstrate leadership in innovative financing, partnership, and problem solving while improving water quality and public health protection.

“Over the past four years, EPA has helped finance more than $40 billion in water infrastructure and has accelerated investments by working with our state partners to increase the utilization and leveraging of the State Revolving Fund programs,” said Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Water David Ross. “The 2020 State Revolving Fund projects honored today illustrate determination, coordination, and imagination in achieving water quality goals.”

EPA’s AQUARIUS program celebrates innovation, sustainability, and public health protection demonstrated by drinking water SRF programs and assistance recipients. Twenty-five projects by state or local governments and drinking water utilities were recognized by the 2020 AQUARIUS program, including the following exceptional projects:

Excellence in Innovative Financing: Florence, South Carolina—Drinking Water System Improvements and Consolidation.

Excellence in System Partnerships: South Delaware County Regional Water Authority, Oklahoma—Surface Water Treatment Plant and Water Main Improvements.

Excellence in Community Engagement: Washington County Service Authority, Virginia—Rattle Creek Road Water Main Extension.

Excellence in Environmental and Public Health Protection: Cayuga, Indiana—North Vermillion Community School Corporation Water Main Extension.

Excellence in Problem Solving: Pipestone, Minnesota—Water Treatment Plant Construction.

EPA’s George F. Ames Performance and Innovation in the SRF Creating Environmental Success (PISCES) program celebrates innovation demonstrated by clean water SRF programs and assistance recipients. Thirty-three projects by state or local governments, public utilities, and private entities were honored, including the following exceptional projects:

Excellence in Innovative Financing: St. Cloud, Minnesota—Nutrient and Energy Recovery Project.

Excellence in System Partnerships: Wetmore, Kansas—Cover Crop Interseeding Project.

Excellence in Community Engagement: El Valle de Los Ranchos Water and Sanitation District, New Mexico—Sewer Installation.

Excellence in Environmental and Public Health Protection: The Nature Conservancy—Clinch River Valley, Virginia Land Conservation Project.

Excellence in Problem Solving: Marianna, Florida—Solar Array Installation.

The SRFs are EPA-state partnerships that provide communities with a permanent, independent source of low-cost financing for a wide range of water quality and drinking water infrastructure projects. Since their inception, EPA’s SRFs have provided more than $189 billion in financial assistance to nearly 43,000 water quality infrastructure projects and 16,500 drinking water projects across the country.

To see the full list of recognized projects and learn more about the AQUARIUS and PISCES Programs, visit: https://www.epa.gov/dwsrf/aquarius or https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf/pisces