EPA Recognizes Excellence and Innovation in Southern Arizona Clean Water Infrastructure Project

PHOENIX – On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized 30 clean water and 25 drinking water infrastructure projects for excellence within the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) programs. Among those recognized is the innovative water reuse project being in the town of Marana in Southern Arizona. These exemplary projects showcase water quality improvements and public health protections that can be achieved when the federal government, states, municipalities and local utilities work together.

“The State Revolving Fund programs play a critical role in helping communities modernize aging infrastructure, create jobs, and protect public health and the environment,” said Dave Ross, Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Water. “These projects are making vital water quality improvements in communities across the country.”

“Improvements to ensure clean water and drinking water are a priority in Arizona and the rest of the Pacific Southwest region,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “EPA recognizes the creative and community-driven work these projects represent.”

The State Revolving Funds (SRF) which benefit Arizona are EPA-state partnerships that provide communities with a permanent, independent source of low-cost financing for a wide range of water quality and drinking water infrastructure projects. EPA’s SRFs have provided more than $170 billion in financial assistance to over 39,900 water quality infrastructure projects and 14,500 drinking water projects across the country.

This year’s honored projects include large wastewater infrastructure upgrades, community driven green infrastructure development and the construction of new water treatment plants. Several projects also include lead service line replacement, furthering EPA’s goals to protect human health under the Federal Lead Action Plan. All of these projects highlight outstanding achievements in water quality improvement that benefit Americans from coast to coast.

EPA’s Performance and Innovation in the SRF Creating Environmental Success (PISCES) program celebrates innovation demonstrated by CWSRF programs and assistance recipients. Each participating program nominated an innovative project that improved water quality, provided public health or economic benefits; and/or encouraged sustainability in the marketplace. Marana’s project and 29 others being implemented by state or local governments, public utilities, and private entities are being recognized by the 2019 PISCES program.

Under this program, the town of Marana will design and construct a new lift station and force main to convey sewage from the Adonis neighborhood to the existing Town of Marana municipal system. Currently the sewage flows into two over-capacity lagoons, running the risk of overflowing in wet weather and potentially causing an environmental and health hazard. Once the project is completed, the sewage from the neighborhood will be treated at the recently completed Marana Water Reclamation Facility, allowing Marana to reuse the water in various ways.

