EPA Recognizes Harris-Galveston Subsidence District for WaterSense Excellence

October 13, 2021

DALLAS – (Oct. 13, 2021) Recently the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized the Harris-Galveston Subsidence District as among 34 WaterSense partners that excelled at helping consumers and businesses save water during 2020. Award winners include utilities, manufacturers, builders, a retailer, and other organizations that promote WaterSense labeled products, build WaterSense labeled homes, and operate WaterSense labeled certification programs.

The Harris-Galveston Subsidence District was recognized for the first time for Excellence in Education and Promoting WaterSense. The district reached 40,000 3rd-6th grade Houston-area students through its Water Detectives program, and transitioned many other programs to a virtual format to continue reaching students, parents and teachers throughout the pandemic.

“Using water more efficiently and more effectively can save money while also reducing energy needs, supporting ecosystem health, bolstering climate resilience, and strengthening our water resources for current and future generations,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “EPA’s WaterSense program is a fantastic partnership that has allowed Americans to save more than 5.3 trillion gallons of water and $108 billion on utility bills since 2006.”

“The Harris-Galveston Subsidence District showed determination and creativity to continue its strong education program even as in-person events have to be limited,” said Acting Regional Administrator David Gray. “EPA appreciates their partnership in teaching kids and parents about all aspects of the WaterSense Program and their commitment to using water efficiently."

With fewer in-person events and people spending more time at home, the awardees pivoted many of their outreach and education activities to ensure that water conservation could continue in 2020.

2021 Sustained Excellence Award Winners

The Sustained Excellence Awards are the highest level of achievement for WaterSense. They are provided to those partners who continue to exhibit Partner of the Year quality for consecutive years. Winners in this category have received from 2 to 6 Sustained Excellence awards.

Athens-Clarke County (Georgia) Public Utilities Department Water Conservation Office

The City of Charlottesville (Virginia)

Cobb County (Georgia) Water System

Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District

Citrus County (Florida) Utilities

The City of Plano (Texas)

Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership (California)

Kohler Co. (Wisconsin)

KB Home (California)

2021 WaterSense Partners of the Year

The Partner of the Year awards go to those WaterSense partners who have achieved success in all of the judging categories for the year – including strategic collaboration, education and outreach, and promoting WaterSense labeled products and programs.

City of Durham (North Carolina) Water Management

Regional Water Authority (California)

Big Bear Lake (California) Department of Water and Power

Irvine Ranch (California) Water District

Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District

The City of Sacramento (California) Department of Utilities

Upper San Gabriel Valley (California) Municipal Water District

Broward Water Partnership (Florida)

The City of Aspen (Colorado)

Orbit Irrigation Products, Inc. (Utah)

The Home Depot (Georgia)

Fulton Homes (Arizona)

Excellence Awards

Alliance for Water Efficiency and Metropolitan Council (Minnesota) for Excellence in Strategic Collaboration

San Diego County Water Authority for Excellence in Collaboration and Promoting WaterSense Labeled Products.

Alameda County (California) Water District and Niagara® (Texas) for Excellence in Promoting WaterSense Labeled Products

The City of Allen (Texas) for Excellence in Education

The Department of Water, County of Kaua‘i (Hawaii) for Excellence in Education and Outreach

Harris-Galveston (Texas) Subsidence District for Excellence in Education and Promoting WaterSense

Hilton Head Public Service District (South Carolina) for Excellence in Promoting WaterSense on Social Media

Santa Clarita Valley (California) Water Agency for Excellence in Promoting the Multifamily EPA Water Score

California Water Efficiency Partnership for Excellence in Certification Program Growth

G3, Green Gardens Group (California) for Excellence in WaterSense Promotion and Outreach

The Toro Company (Minnesota) for Excellence in Engagement and Outreach

More information about the 2021 WaterSense Award winners is available at https://www.epa.gov/watersense/watersense-awards.

Background

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by EPA, seeks to protect the future of the nation’s water supply by offering Americans a simple way to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services. WaterSense labeled products are independently certified to use 20 percent less water and perform as well or better than standard models. The program was launched in 2006, and today there are more than 36,000 labeled models of toilets, faucets/faucet accessories, showerheads, irrigation controllers, and spray sprinkler bodies.

