EPA Recognizes New Hampshire Wastewater Treatment Entities for Excellence

February 22, 2022

BOSTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) New England Office recently awarded four 2021 Regional Wastewater Treatment Awards to New Hampshire wastewater facilities and individuals to recognize them for their commitment to improving water quality.

EPA New England's Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes and honors the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. Wastewater operators and staff work diligently to protect public health and the environment, often with limited resources.

"Across New England, the professionals operating wastewater treatment plants, and the municipalities and state environmental agencies that support them, are essential to keeping our environment healthy by protecting water quality," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David Cash. "EPA is proud to acknowledge these entities and individuals for their outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality for so many years and give them the credit they deserve."

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) was instrumental in the nominations of the following individuals and facility teams for these recognitions.

2021 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Award

Brian Sullivan, Colebrook N.H. – Mr. Sullivan, the Superintendent of the Colebrook, N.H. Waste Water Treatment Facility, was recognized for his outstanding work over the years operating and maintaining the facility. Mr. Sullivan was one of only three individuals across New England to receive this award.

2021 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award

Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant, Exeter, N.H. – The Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant, led by Wastewater Operations Supervisor Joshua Scotton, was recognized for exceptional work in operating and maintaining the wastewater treatment plant during the past year. The facility was one of only two facilities across New England to receive this award.

2021 Regional Wastewater Trainer of the Year Award

Ryan Peebles, Clean Waters Inc. – Mr. Peebles has conducted multiple training sessions across New Hampshire on topics including polymer and corrosion control. He was applauded by NHDES Wastewater experts as an excellent resource.

2021 Industrial Pretreatment Program of the Year

Town of Milford, N.H. – The Town of Milford's Industrial Pretreatment program, led by Director Jim Pouliot, was recognized for their excellent work over the years conducting the Town of Milford's industrial pretreatment program at the wastewater facility. This was one of only two programs in New England to receive this award.

