EPA Recognizes WaterSense Partners Promoting Water Efficiency, Cost-Savings

Since 2006 WaterSense partners helped communities save more than 6.4 trillion gallons of water, $135 billion on utilities

October 6, 2022

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) presented 34 awards to WaterSense partners today at the WaterSmart Innovations (WSI) Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, Nevada, to recognize their support of WaterSense and water efficiency in 2021. Together, WaterSense partners helped communities save a total of more than 6.4 trillion gallons of water and more than $135 billion on utility bills since 2006.

“By working to promote the value of water efficiency, our WaterSense partners helped people save water, energy, and money—all while protecting life’s most precious resource during times of drought,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “EPA appreciates WaterSense partners’ commitment to being good stewards of water.”

Award winners include utilities, manufacturers, builders, a retailer, and other organizations that promote and sell WaterSense labeled products, build WaterSense labeled homes, and operate WaterSense labeled certification programs. The awardees initiated a variety of new programs, outreach, and education activities to engage customers and promote water conservation with WaterSense.

2022 Sustained Excellence Award Winners

The Sustained Excellence Awards are the highest level of achievement for WaterSense. This year, WaterSense added three new WaterSense partners to this category.

Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities (Georgia)

Citrus County Utilities (Florida)

City of Charlottesville (Virginia)

City of Plano (Texas)

City of Sacramento Dept of Water (California)—First-time winner

Cobb County Water System (Georgia)

Irvine Ranch Water District (California)—First-time winner

KB Home (California)

Kohler Co (Wisconsin)

Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District

Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership (California)

Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District (California)—First-time winner

2022 Partner of the Year Awards

The Partner of the Year awards go to those WaterSense partners who have achieved success in all of the judging categories—strategic collaboration, education and outreach, and promoting WaterSense labeled products and programs.

Builder: Fulton Homes (Arizona)

Utility: Big Bear Lake Dept of Water and Power (California), City of Durham Water Management (North Carolina), Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District (Colorado), City of Fort Worth (Texas), Harris-Galveston Subsidence District (Texas), Houston Public Works (Texas), and City of Round Rock (Texas)

Manufacturer: Niagara® (Texas)

Promotional: Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership (California)

Retailer: The Home Depot (Georgia)

2022 Excellence Award Winners

Excellence awards recognize those WaterSense partners who have excelled in a specific area.

Excellence in Education and Outreach - American Water (New Jersey), Department of Water, County of Kaua ‘ i (Hawaii), Tarrant (Texas) Regional Water District, and Walnut Valley (California) Water District

Excellence in Engagement and Outreach - The Toro Company (Minnesota)

Excellence in Outreach and Collaboration - Rancho California Water District

Excellence in Promoting the EPA Multifamily Water Score - Santa Clarita Valley (California) Water Agency

Excellence in Promoting WaterSense Labeled Products - The Broward Water Partnership (Florida)

Excellence for Promoting WaterSense Labeled Products in the Marketplace - Smart Rain (Utah) and Sloan Valve Company (Illinois)

Excellence in WaterSense Promotion and Outreach - G3, Green Gardens Group (California)

Background

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by EPA, is both a label for water-efficient products and a resource for helping you save water. WaterSense seeks to protect the future of the nation’s water supply by offering Americans a simple way to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services. WaterSense labeled products are independently certified to use 20 percent less water and perform as well or better than standard models. The program was launched in 2006, and today there are more than 40,000 labeled toilets, faucets/faucet accessories, showerheads, irrigation controllers, and spray sprinkler bodies; and more than 5,700 labeled homes.

Learn more about the 2022 WaterSense Award winners.